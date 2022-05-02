Founded in 1906, AJC seeks to enhance the well-being of the Jewish people and Israel, and to advance human rights and democratic values in the United States and around the world. Among Jewish advocacy organizations, AJC is the leader in the global arena. We are known for our unparalleled access to diplomats, government officials, and faith leaders in more than 100 countries. In addition to our New York headquarters and Office of Policy and Diplomatic Affairs in Washington, D.C., AJC has offices across the U.S. and around the globe and maintains partnerships with Jewish communities worldwide.

The Director of Congressional Affairs reports to the Senior Director of Policy and Political Affairs.

The Director of Congressional Affairs is the organization’s primary advocate on Capitol Hill, developing and managing relationships key to AJC success. The Director will not only work to ensure AJC’s presence on Hill and the successful passage of priority legislation but will also help steer the organization’s advocacy strategy.

The Director does all this while adhering to AJC’s core values: Respect, Teamwork, Integrity, Excellence, and Accountability.

Responsibilities:

This person works closely with the Deputy Director of Policy and Political Affairs in supervising and guiding department staff, particularly the Assistant Director.

Specific duties include but are not limited to:

Maintain and grow our congressional network to expand AJC’s presence on Capitol Hill

Cultivate partnerships on both sides of the aisle in Congress to achieve legislative success on AJC’s priority issues

Ensure congressional action on issues of importance to AJC, including through legislation, sign-on letters, statements, etc.

Expand membership and increase the activity of the caucuses AJC works to support, to include the Congressional Hellenic Israel Alliance, the Black-Jewish Caucus, the Latino-Jewish Caucus, and the Bipartisan Taskforces to Combat Antisemitism in the House and Senate

Qualifications:

10+ years of experience on Capitol Hill, in advocacy organizations, or in a lobbying capacity

Fluency in key AJC issues to include combating antisemitism, promoting Israel’s place in the world, American pluralism, hate crimes, American global leadership, and foreign policy

Ability to work independently, showing initiative and creativity in vision and outreach

Capacity to speak with a non-partisan voice, echoing AJC’s thoughtful approach

Superior written and verbal communications skills

A master’s degree is preferred

A demonstrated commitment to the highest ethical standards and values consistent with those of AJC

AJC requires all staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID 19, unless one has a legally recognized reason for exemption.

AJC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

