Vice President and Associate General Counsel

NCTA-The Internet & Television Association (“NCTA”) – headquartered in Washington, D.C.- represents network innovators and content creators that connect, entertain, inform and inspire consumers every day. Our industry supports three million American jobs and employs at least three hundred people in every congressional district. NCTA’s member companies have a groundbreaking history and equally impressive vision for the future, emboldened by a spirit of innovation, creativity and passion to be the best.

NCTA seeks a Vice President and Associate General Counsel who will provide legal support for the Association and member companies in rulemaking and other proceedings before government agencies and courts.

Essential Functions:

Drafts/reviews comments for federal agency proceeding; drafts/reviews documents for filing in various court cases.

Advocates cable industry positions before the FTC, FCC and other government bodies.

Responsible for issues as assigned but currently expected to include competition policy, cybersecurity and privacy.

Assists with formulating and coordinating legal and policy positions for the Association and within member companies.

Serves as internal and member resource on legal and policy issues.

Drafts blogs and other documents for public release.

Represents NCTA at industry conferences and other meetings.

Coordinates with and supervises outside counsel as needed.

· Performs other duties as assigned

Background/Skills/Abilities Preferred:

· Law degree from an accredited law school

· Active status licensed attorney in any state or District of Columbia

· Substantial experience in law firm doing telecommunications and/or internet-related work, and/or substantial experience at the Federal Trade Commission, Federal Communications Commission, or other relevant federal agency.

· Exemplary written and oral communications skills, including the ability to prepare and deliver information clearly and concisely orally and in writing.

· Excellent analytical skills, including the ability to consider and analyze a broad range of factors and to make decisions.

· Demonstrated ability to deal with confidential/sensitive matters in a discrete and professional manner.

· Proficiency with MS Office.

What We Offer

NCTA believes that diversity of experience and perspective are strengths and seeks to continue to grow a highly committed, skilled, and collaborative staff. In addition to a highly competitive salary and bonus program, and a platform of extensive benefits, NCTA is committed to the development and overall wellbeing of our team members. We offer traditional (medical, dental, vision, flexible spending, life, AD&D, LTD, STD) and enhanced benefits such as parental leave, a wellbeing program, employee assistance program and commuting benefits. We also offer a robust 401k plan, a generous paid time off plan, paid holidays, and a paid winter break.

Equal Opportunity Employer

We at NCTA are committed to building a culture where diverse people, ideas, and experiences are welcomed, included, and celebrated; where our employees can thrive as they bring their best authentic selves to work every day. NCTA provides equal employment opportunities to all applicants without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, family responsibilities, genetic information, disability, matriculation, political affiliation or veteran status in accordance with applicable federal, state and local laws governing non-discrimination in employment.

To Apply

Send your resume and one-page letter summarizing your interest, qualifications, and salary expectations. Please reference the Vice President and Associate General Counsel position in your cover letter. Email your application to ksmith@ncta.com. Attention: VP, Human Resources, NCTA-The Internet and Television Association, 25 Massachusetts Ave., NW, Suite 100, Washington, DC 20001 or apply here: