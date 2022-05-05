Invitation to Apply for the Position of

Director of Communications

Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies

Washington, DC

The School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) at Johns Hopkins University is seeking a Director of Communications to serve as the School’s strategic communications leader. SAIS is at an exciting inflection point in its rich and storied history. Over the past five years, the School has doubled the number of tenure-line faculty and undergone a significant reenvisioning and restructuring to ensure educational offerings are more relevant for the 21ST century. In addition to these changes, the SAIS continues to prepare for its move to a new, state-of-the-art facility at 555 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, strategically located between the White House and Capitol Hill.

The Director of Communications position is an opportunity for a strategic and dynamic leader to partner with global experts across three campuses (Washington, D.C., Bologna, Italy, and Nanjing, China), facilitate opportunity, and raise SAIS’ public profile – domestically and globally. The Director will ensure the alignment and effective execution of the communications, marketing, branding, and media relations efforts by establishing and managing critical relationships and community partnerships. They will amplify the work of faculty, centers of excellence and initiatives, degree programs, student voices, and alumni profiles while strengthening the SAIS community. The Director will advise the Dean and senior leadership team to ensure awareness of all communications plans and priorities and proactively leverage communications efforts to mitigate potential institutional risk.

The Director will be passionate about the mission, vision, and values of SAIS and be prepared to manage the strategic and operational changes necessary to continue the School’s success. The Director will demonstrate enthusiasm, creativity, and cultural intelligence while seeking consensus among diverse stakeholders and be a compassionate leader who can bring confidence to a broad audience.

SAIS has engaged Isaacson, Miller, a national executive search firm, to assist with the search. All nominations and applications should be sent electronically to:

Sean Farrell, Partner

Karreem Mebane, Senior Associate

Clay Batley, Senior Search Coordinator

https://www.imsearch.com/search-detail/S8-465

