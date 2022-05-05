Legislative Director, Climate & Energy

Earthjustice is the premier nonprofit environmental law organization. We take on the biggest, most precedent-setting cases across the country. We wield the power of law and the strength of partnership to protect people’s health; to preserve magnificent places and wildlife; to advance clean energy; and to combat climate change. We partner with thousands of groups, supporters, individuals and communities to engage the critical environmental issues of our time, and bring about positive change. We are guided by a passionate, ambitious vision for the future for people and our planet: until justice stands for all, we will never rest. We are here because the earth needs a good lawyer.

Founded in 1971, Earthjustice has a distinguished track record of achieving significant, lasting environmental protections. We achieve this by hiring people who share a passion for justice and a healthy environment. Our headquarters are in San Francisco with offices in Anchorage, Juneau, Los Angeles, Tallahassee, Miami, Chicago, Houston, Honolulu, New York, Philadelphia, Denver, Seattle, Bozeman, and Washington, D.C.



This position provides legislative and administrative strategy development and implementation as well as oversight of a team of the Policy and Legislation staff working on Earthjustice’s climate and energy priorities, including limited PAL advocacy in the states if applicable.



Responsbilities:

LOBBY STRATEGY DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLENTATION (30-40%)

· Oversees the development and implementation of legislative and administrative advocacy strategies by supervisees as well as develops and implements same on issues covered directly

· Directly lobby Congress and the Administration

· Educate the Administration and Congress on key legal challenges and rulings

· Serve as spokesperson for Earthjustice on (climate and energy) issues

· Responsibly takes positions on policy and legislative matters relating to (climate and energy issues) in consultation with the V.P. of PAL, relevant supervisees, and as warranted relevant Legislative Director peers, Litigation V.P.s, litigators and other internal policy experts.

· Works with V.P. of Policy and Litigation and as appropriate, relevant PAL, Litigation and Leadership staff in recommending positions on Presidential nominees.

· Develop, maintain and expand trusting relationships with senior staff of key congressional and administration decision makers, including relevant congressional committees.

· Tracks legislation and policy initiatives relating to (climate and energy) issues

· Develops or oversees the development of lobby and education materials by staff, including but not limited to fact sheets, letters, action alerts and blogs.

· Works with the relevant issue-based and PAL National Communications Strategists to develop media strategies and conducts media outreach and the creation of social media, blogs, op-eds and other strategic communications tools on (climate and energy) issues

· Perform policy, legislative and legal analysis

· Plan and implement initiatives, as well as oversee the planning and implementation of initiatives by supervisees, to educate the public and foster broader public advocacy for (climate and energy)

· Plan and execute events, such as fly-ins, briefings and lobby days and oversee same by supervisees.

· Proactively seek out opportunities to advance policies in the federal, and when applicable state, legislative and regulatory arenas

COALITION AND PARTNERSHIPS (10-20%)

· Creates and maintains a leadership position within the DC environmental community and when applicable state and local environmental and justice communities on assigned issue areas.

· Represent Earthjustice in coalitions and with partners on assigned issues.

· Create opportunities for partners and allies to engage in education and advocacy on assigned issues and to be engaged in strategy development as appropriate.

· Cultivate and expands deep and trusting relationships with clients, partners the and coalitions in support of climate and energy issues

· Coordinate briefings, seminars, and informational sessions with clients and partners as well as support partners’ Hill/administration outreach as appropriate.

INTERNAL COORDINATION/ADMINISTRATION (15-20%)

· Serve on the PAL Managers Team and meaningfully contribute to same

· Liaison with Earthjustice Vice President of Litigation for Climate and Energy, relevant Practice/Working Group chairs, litigators as well as PAL and Climate and Energy National Communications Strategists.

· Contributes to organization-wide annual and strategic planning, including serving on planning working groups and/or delegating team members to do so.

· Contribute to department-wide advocacy and efficiency improvement strategies

· Assist in efforts to cultivate diversity, equity and inclusion within the organization and the broader environmental movement

· Maintain clear communication and close coordination with PAL Vice President, fellow Legislative Directors and, as appropriate other PAL lobbyists, work you or your team are doing that may impact them, as well as on shared legislation or cross-cutting issues.

· Act as a team player, including assisting supervisees or other PAL lobbyists when time-pressed to complete actions pertaining to their assigned issues.

· Participate and contribute in strategy meetings regarding possible or pending litigation likely to impact advocacy efforts on covered issues.

· Assist PAL V.P. in developing annual budget, mid-year enhancements and establishing PAL issue priorities to advance strategic plan objectives.

· Contribute to Earthjustice’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) mission through involvement in trainings and internal working groups.

· Ensure timely submission of attendance, time accounting and reimbursement requests

· Regularly assist in fundraising efforts for (climate and energy) issues as requested by the Earthjustice Development Department and proactively flag cultivation opportunities when appropriate

SUPERVISION (40%)

· Cultivate and lead a cohesive and supportive policy team around (climate and energy)

· Occasionally substitute for V.P. of PAL when the V.P. is unavailable.

· Hire and supervise PAL staff on the climate and energy team issues and foster coordination and collaboration with PAL staff whose work intersects with the work of your

· Provide advocacy coaching, mentoring and regular feedback to direct reports.

· Foster a transparent and inclusive culture within your team and PAL.

· Supervise projects and other efforts performed on assigned issues by Legislative Assistants, Interns or contractors

Management (Essential Functions)

30-70% depending on number of direct reports (approximately 10 percent of time per direct report). Currently manages 5 direct reports.

· Recruits and hires qualified candidates who fit position requirements and the work environment.

· Promotes change in terms of the expected benefits, as well as removing or lowering the impact of potential obstacles.

· Sets clear team direction that aligns with Earthjustice strategy, mission, and vision.

· Develops staff by identifying and encouraging training and professional development opportunities appropriate to role and creating development plans for all staff.

· Provides staff with consistent performance feedback – both positive and constructive — and acts as a coach and mentor.

· Creates a learning culture, by encouraging debriefing after completion of significant stages of projects.

· Creates a respectful and inclusive work environment for team and models respectful and inclusive behavior.

· Promptly addresses micro-aggressions and other concerns brought to their attention.

· Resolves interpersonal conflict among team members and brings in outside facilitators as needed.

· Communicates regularly with existing employees and encourages staff to raise concerns and to provide ongoing feedback.

· Creates or identifies strategic opportunities for team building and individual and overall staff engagement with one another in order to strengthen teamwork, interaction and collaboration.

· Values and uses individual differences and talents to improve employee satisfaction and the quality of collective work.

· Celebrates successes and helps team members to understand and manage setbacks.

*Current Direct Reports: Senior Legislative Representative (1), Legislative Representatives (2), Senior Research and Policy Analyst (1), Associate Legislative Representative (1)



Qualifications:

· Eight years’ combined legislative and legal advocacy experience

· Bachelors, Masters, or JD

· Proven leadership skills

· Significant familiarity and experience with administrative rulemaking process

· Substantial knowledge and experience with the federal legislative process.

· Experience with U.S. environmental laws required

· Proven ability to develop and implement successful legislative and administrative strategies

· Maintain leadership within DC environmental community on assigned issues

· Ability to handle multiple tasks, projects and deadlines

· Excellent writing and oral communications skills

· Proven ability to develop sound relationships with key staff of decision-makers.

· Detail-oriented and good organizational skills

· Proven ability to work in diverse coalitions and with allies, and ability to grow these relationships

· Experience in working with traditional and social media

· Proven ability to work independently and proactively

· Prior management experience a plus

Management (Essential Skills)

· Ability to effectively manage and lead a diverse team with emotional intelligence (self-awareness and understating of the impact of their behavior) and cultural humility (an understanding of the need for additional learning about different cultures, backgrounds and orientation and implementation of that learning daily management practices).

· Ability to give and receive regular formal and informal feedback in a timely, constructive, respectful, and consistent manner and to incorporate debriefing into the team’s operations.

· Strong team mentorship and communication skills

· Understands the individual and team strengths and areas for development and develops plans accordingly.

· Commitment to and experience in developing team skills and talents to meet the evolving needs of an organization.

We offer a competitive salary and excellent benefits that are comprehensive and competitive. We also offer an extremely congenial work environment and a casual dress code.

Salary is dependent on experience and location.

Salary range in Washington, DC: $148,500 – $165,000



