Open Position: Vice President, Airline Operations and Regulatory Affairs

Position Overview: The Regional Airline Association (RAA) seeks an experienced airline management professional in Washington, DC to complement its core team in advancing the association’s advocacy and business agenda for its airline and associate members.

Essential Functions of the Position:

· Establishes the strategy and vision of RAA’s Operations division; contributes to the development and implementation of RAA’s strategic objectives.

· Provides aviation operations expertise to RAA team and membership; identifies regulatory developments related to flight operations, flight training, air traffic and other technical matters; analyzes proposals for anticipated impact on members and designs and implements response.

Effectively communicates information to RAA team and members, the FAA and other stakeholders. Contributes to development of RAA positions, Congressional testimony, regulatory comments, and other policy communications. Coordinates with RAA members on regulatory exemptions.

Serves on industry operations and technical task forces and working groups, including agency rulemaking and regulatory negotiating committees. Serves as Liaison between RAA and FAA Air Traffic Organization (ATO), NextGen and related organizations.

· Works cooperatively with RAA members and other industry stakeholders to form coalitions and consensus positions on flight operational and technical matters.

Provides strategic leadership for the Regional Operations Council and the Flight Technology, Flight Training, Maintenance, and Inflight Committees.

Develops content and coordinating activities for the full range of RAA-sponsored meetings, including the Leaders Conference and Summer Seminars.

Qualifications for the Position:

· Transport pilot with line and flight operations managerial experience – ideally former Pilot in Command (PIC) for an air carrier operating under part 121 or part 135 of FAR 119

· Thorough understanding of aviation safety standards, safe operating practices and 14 CFR Chapter I (Federal Aviation Regulations). Extensive familiarity with 14 CFR Part 135 and 121 airline operations

· In-depth knowledge of National Airspace System and FAA NextGen priorities; extensive familiarity with air traffic control technology and procedures

· Ability to define complex problems, collect data, establish facts, draw valid conclusions and decide and implement appropriate actions

· Ability to effectively present information to top management, regulatory agencies, public groups, and the RAA Board of Directors

· Ability to expand upon the association’s significant professional relationships with both government and industry representatives and develop and manage new relationships

· High proficiency with Microsoft Office products; particularly Excel and PowerPoint

· Previous association experience valued

Moderate (25%) travel required

The position is currently hybrid but may return to full time office work. Candidate should reside or be willing to relocate to the DC Metropolitan area.

Critical Attributes of the Ideal Candidate:

Able to work quickly, make fast and well-reasoned recommendations, anticipate and adapt to evolving member needs

Strategic, tactical, self-motivated, outcome-oriented

Able to work collaboratively in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment

Diplomatic; able to challenge established or entrenched ideas and promote industry positives

· Strong oral and written communication and project management skills

Professional, organized, responsive, enthusiastic

Dedicated to service, the RAA team and our member airlines

The position offers a competitive salary and benefits including choice of medical plans, dental and vision coverage, 401k with generous match, and paid parental leave.

Interested applicants should submit a cover letter and resume along with salary requirements to the job portal.

RAA is an equal opportunity employer.

TO APPLY: regional-airline-association@jobs.workablemail.com

About RAA

AA provides a unified voice of advocacy for North American regional airlines aimed at promoting a safe, reliable and strong regional airline industry and serves as an important support network connecting regional airlines and industry business partners, enabling them to share best practices. With more than 10,000 regional airline flights every day, regional airlines operate 41 percent of the nation’s commercial scheduled departures and provide the only source of scheduled passenger air service to 66% of the nation’s airports.