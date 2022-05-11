Senior Legislative Representative

Washington, DC-based trade association seeks an individual to assist with the development and communication of the public transportation industry’s positions on federal legislative issues to its members, Members of Congress, Congressional committees, the Executive Branch, other organizations, and the public.

Successful candidate will have a minimum of four years of experience in a legislative staff position in Congress or a government affairs position in the Executive Branch or with a trade association, public transit agency, corporation, or consulting lobbying firm. A bachelor’s degree is required. A law degree or master’s degree in public policy, public administration, or similar field is considered a plus. Knowledge of federal transit policies and programs, major issues and priorities in public transportation, and the federal legislative process, including authorization and appropriations issues, is required. Strong written and oral communication skills are also required.

APTA values the safety of our employees and in support of these values, if you are selected for this job, you must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, except when vaccination is not medically advised or violates your sincerely held religious beliefs. If you are invited to join our team, you must submit proof that you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or you must request an exemption from the APTA HR Office. New employees must either provide proof of vaccination or be granted a medical or religious exemption before working for APTA.

We offer a convenient Metro location, excellent benefits, and competitive salary.

APTA provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, disability, genetic information, marital status, amnesty, or status as a covered veteran, in accordance with applicable federal, state, and local laws.