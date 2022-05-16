Sr. Associate Director, Policy-Physician and Alternative Payment 

Description

The American Hospital Association (AHA) is a national organization that represents and serves all types of hospitals, health care networks, and their patients and communities. We are currently seeking a Senior Associate Director, Policy-Physician and Alternative Payment, for our Washington, DC office. This position is a hybrid role (three days in the office, two days working remote).

Starting base salary = $135,000 – $167,000 a year (commensurate with related experience).

The Senior Associate Director, Policy-Physician and Alternative Payment assumes a leadership role in priority policy issues affecting hospitals to develop, advocate and articulate policy positions that enable the AHA to have a positive impact on the political and policy environment facing its members; to have the support and understanding of the members; and, to assist the members in interpreting and thriving in that environment. Balances an array of high visibility responsibilities under continuous time and performance pressures. Represents the AHA and AHA’s policies in public forums.

1. Manage health policy issues, including alternative payment models, telehealth policy, and Medicare physician and Allied health payment policy, for AHA and positioning the organization in terms of future advocacy work on these issues.

2. Develop and maintain relationships with senior government officials, state and national health care association executives, and the hospital community. Influence policymakers, such as Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation, and others through meetings and presenting own ideas.

3. Analyze legislation and regulations, supervise data analyses, and write regulatory advisories and comment Develop and staff member webinars.

4. Produce clear, concise issue and option analyses in oral and written formats in a variety of timeframes ranging from immediately through several weeks.

5. Work collaboratively with other policy team members to effectively manage issues and support AHA activities. This includes ensuring payment models support and align hospital work and innovation by collaborating with AHA colleagues, while maintaining overall leadership of the Association’s work and direction on value- and risk-based payment models. High collaboration is also required related to changes in workforce strategies and use of telehealth and other digital health tools.

BENEFITS

We offer an excellent total compensation package, which includes medical/dental coverage (PPO/HMO), vision care, life insurance, short and long-term disability plans, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, paid vacation/holidays/sick days, wellness programs and more!

The American Hospital Association (AHA) is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We evaluate qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, veteran status, and other legally protected characteristics. We will provide reasonable accommodation for individuals protected by Section 503 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Vietnam Era Veterans’ Readjustment Assistance Act of 1974 and Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. If, because of a medical condition or disability, you need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the employment process, please call (312) 422-3000 and ask for the Director, Human Resources and let us know the nature of your request and your contact information.

The AHA participates in the E-Verify Program.

Qualifications

Education

Preferred

Masters or better in PUBLIC POLICY or related field.

Experience

Preferred

7-10 years: A minimal of 7 years Public Policy analysis and/or related health care issue areas. Knowledge of Medicare physician payment, program integrity, and/or fraud and abuse policy highly desired.

EEOC/Equal Opportunity Employer