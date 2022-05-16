We have an opening for an Executive Assistant in our Washington, DC office.

The Executive Assistant will be responsible for supporting Firm Leaders with the day to day business of law firm management, coordinate Firmwide initiatives, ensure tracking of key decisions and actions emerging from these activities. The Executive Assistant will also be responsible for managing multiple priorities on a day to day basis and be able to respond quickly and execute on time-sensitive items. This dynamic role requires the ability to communicate effectively, build relationships, anticipate needs, think critically, exercise independent judgment, offer solutions to problems with a high level of confidentiality and professionalism. The Executive Assistant is a highly resourceful team-player and can work in a progressive, fast-paced environment, with competing demands, while remaining flexible, proactive and efficient.

In this capacity, the Executive Assistant will:

Proactively support Firm Leaders to enhance the business functions of the firm by anticipating, responding to and facilitating the completion of administrative requests, related to managing the practice of a global law firm and its clients with a high level of confidentiality, diplomacy and discretion;

Initiate and complete a wide range of administrative tasks including; managing a dynamic appointment calendar; screening incoming communications; maintaining executive files, arranging detailed travel plans, itineraries, and active agendas; and preparing and compiling documents for business meetings;

Collaborate to strengthen and enhance internal and external client relationships through exceptional influencing skills, availability, responsiveness, problem-solving, accuracy and professionalism;

Manage the life-cycle of correspondence, documents, spreadsheets, presentations and other materials with a high level of confidentiality and attention to detail;

Exercise sound independent judgment with strong administrative and organizational skills, while balancing multiple priorities and delivering timely, accurate results;

Flexibility to work overtime required; and

Handle additional related projects as assigned.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree preferred, advanced degree preferred;

At least 10 years of leadership/executive administrative support experience;

At least 7 years of experience in a professional services or legal environment;

Expert proficiency in rules of English grammar, spelling and punctuation;

Excellent written and oral communications required with strong ability to meet deadlines and provide results while supporting Firm policy and procedures;

Advanced proficiency in MS Word and document editing/comparison applications;

Advanced proficiency in MS Outlook and web-based conference call/web-sharing applications;

Advanced proficiency in MS Excel and spreadsheet/database applications;

Advanced proficiency in MS PowerPoint and presentation applications;

Advanced proficiency in document management applications (WorkSite);

Expert knowledge of Firm/legal policies, procedures and terminology; and

Advanced knowledge of timekeeping and expense reporting applications.

To apply: https://jobs.phextranet.com/PH-STAFF/viRecruitSelfApply/ReDefault.aspx?FilterREID=45&FilterJobCategoryID=3&FilterJobID=1002

Paul Hastings LLP is an equal employment and affirmative action employer F/M/Disability/Vet/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.