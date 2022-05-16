Executive Assistant to the President Washington, DC 

ABOUT JOINT CENTER

The Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies, America’s Black think tank, provides compelling and actionable policy solutions to eradicate persistent and evolving barriers to the full freedom of Black people in America. We are the trusted forum for leading experts and scholars to participate in major public policy debates and promote ideas that advance Black communities. We use evidence-based research, analysis, convenings, and strategic communications to support Black communities and a network of allies. Currently, the Joint Center focuses on the future of work in Black communities, the impact of economic policies on Black communities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, technology policy and Black communities, congressional staff diversity, and Black presidential appointments.



For more information about The Joint Center: https://jointcenter.org/



THE OPPORTUNITY

The Executive Assistant (EA) to the President will provide high-level support to the President, keeping his path clear of non-essential tasks while proactively anticipating his requirements. The EA will serve as a liaison to the board of directors and the leadership team. Additionally, they will serve as the primary point of contact for internal and external constituencies on all matters pertaining to the Office of the President,organizing and coordinating executive outreach and external relations efforts, and overseeing special projects as needed.



The ideal candidate is creative and enjoys working within a mission-driven, results-driven, and community-oriented environment. They will have the ability to exercise sound judgment in various situations, have strong written, verbal, administrative, and organizational skills, and the ability to maintain a realistic balance among multiple priorities. The ideal candidate will have the ability to work independently on projects, from conception to completion, and must be able to work under pressure at times to handle a wide variety of activities and confidential matters with discretion.



The Executive Assistant will embody The Joint Center’s cultural principles, including a deep commitment to healthy, growing, and empowering Black communities in the United States with an unapologetic focus on and prioritizing Black people, disseminating accurate data, research, and solutions that reflect Black interests.



KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Perform a wide variety of administrative tasks for the President including, but not limited to: managing an extremely active calendar, anticipating the President’s needs and prioritizing meetings; completing expense reports; composing and preparing correspondence that is sometimes confidential; arranging complex and detailed travel plans, itineraries, and agendas; and compiling documents for travel-related meetings.

Proactively confirm appointments with key constituents and exercise good judgment in making on-the-spot decisions.

Research, prioritize, and follow up on incoming issues and concerns addressed to the President, including those of a sensitive or confidential nature. Determines appropriate course of action, referral, or response.

Provide a bridge for smooth communication between the President’s office and internal departments, demonstrating leadership to maintain credibility, trust, and support with staff.

Work closely and collaboratively with the President to keep him well informed of upcoming commitments and responsibilities, following up as appropriate. Serve as a “barometer,” having a sense of the issues taking place in the environment and keeping the President updated.

Facilitate and develop presentations, letters, and spreadsheets in support of executive meetings and special projects.

Assist the President with project management and meeting facilitation. Assist him in prepping ahead for a meeting by creating agendas and suggesting topics, then attending those meetings when needed, taking notes, and seeing the action items to completion.

Plan, coordinate, and ensure the President’s schedule is followed and respected. Serve as the “gatekeeper,” creating win-win situations for direct access to the President’s time and office.

Complete critical aspects of deliverables with a hands-on approach, including drafting acknowledgment letters, correspondence, and other tasks that facilitate the President’s ability to lead the organization effectively.

Respond to requests for materials regarding the President and the organization in general

Participate as an adjunct member of the Leadership Team, including assisting in scheduling and attending all Leadership Team meetings.

Follow up on contacts made by the President and support the cultivation of ongoing relationships.

Drive and coordinate Board of Directors meeting preparation.

Adhere to compliance with applicable rules and regulations set in bylaws regarding board and board committee matters, including advance distribution of materials before meetings in electronic or paper format.



QUALIFICATIONS & REQUIREMENTS

Commitment to the Joint Center’s values and cultural principles

7+ years of experience supporting C-Suite executives, preferably in mission-driven organizations

Demonstrated ability to manage multiple projects with competing priorities

Exceptional written communication and research skills

Strong organizational skills that reflect the ability to perform and prioritize multiple tasks seamlessly with excellent attention to detail

Demonstrated ability to achieve high-performance goals and meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment

Solid interpersonal skills and the ability to build relationships with stakeholders, including staff, board members, external partners, and donors

Expert-level written and verbal communication skills

Demonstrated proactive approaches to problem-solving with strong decision-making capability

Emotional maturity; exceptional interpersonal skills; and a pleasant, professional demeanor

Highly resourceful team-player

A forward-looking thinker who actively seeks opportunities and proposes solutions

Proven ability to handle confidential information with discretion, be adaptable to various competing demands, and demonstrate the highest level of stakeholder/donor service and response.

Proficient in Microsoft Office (Outlook, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint), Adobe Acrobat, and Social Media platforms

Bachelor’s degree preferred

Compensation and Benefits

The hiring salary range is $75K – $85K. The Joint Center offers a generous benefits package, including medical/dental/life insurance, annual leave, sick leave, and federal holidays.



Additional information

Remote work is allowed; however, the Executive Assistant will be required to attend meetings and events in the Washington, D.C. area as needed.





The Joint Center is an equal opportunity employer and will not discriminate against any employee or applicant on the basis of age, color, disability, gender, national origin, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or veteran status.