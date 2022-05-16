Summary of Position: The North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA), a prominent Washington D.C. association devoted to supporting the work of U.S. state and Canadian provincial securities regulators, is seeking a Policy & Government Affairs Manager/Counsel to join NASAA’s Policy and Government Affairs Department (Department). The position will report to NASAA’s Director of Policy and Government Affairs, and Policy Counsel (Director). The successful candidate will have strong government affairs skills (with a preference for experience in state government affairs), outstanding writing and analytical skills, a positive attitude, a firm understanding of securities regulation and financial regulation, a strong commitment to investor protection, and a desire to work in an association environment. This position offers a competitive compensation package, including medical and dental benefits; disability insurance; life insurance; and 401(k) retirement plan options. NASAA permits employees with satisfactory performance to work up to 3 days remotely pursuant to the terms of a telecommuting agreement between the employee and NASAA.

Responsibilities of the Policy & Government Affairs Manager/Counsel:

State legislative matters.

Tracks and analyzes state legislative proposals in collaboration and coordination with other members of the Department and, at times, state securities regulators.

Conducts in-depth legislative policy analysis on matters related to investor protection and capital formation.

Prepares periodic or as needed advisories to state securities regulators regarding trends and developments relating to state legislation.

Serves as a subject-matter expert in most areas of state legislative policy, including policy issues that are the subject of NASAA’s model acts.

Serves as the primary staff liaison to NASAA’s State Legislation Committee and supports other sections, committees or working groups at NASAA on state legislative projects and tasks.

Maintains strong working relationships with stakeholders such as the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Occasionally represents NASAA at external functions.

Provides or coordinates content for communications and events, including social media posts, podcast episodes, webcasts, and symposia, that help to advance NASAA’s state legislative goals.

Federal legislative matters.

Contributes to the development of NASAA’s federal legislative goals, including NASAA’s biannual legislative agenda. Ensures alignment of state and federal legislative goals.

As needed, supports NASAA with legislative analysis, committee management, stakeholder education and management, and communications and events related to NASAA’s federal legislative agenda. For example, assists with the preparation of testimony, policy letters, legislative drafting, and similar tasks.

All matters.

Under the direction of the Director, satisfactorily manages policy and government affairs projects from beginning to completion.

Able to work both collaboratively and independently to develop, advance, and complete NASAA’s goals.

Performs other general duties as assigned.

Qualifications for the Policy & Government Affairs Manager/Counsel:

Years of work experience: A minimum of 5 years of relevant experience is required.

A minimum of 5 years of relevant experience is required. Education/Degree/Area of Study: Bachelor’s degree is required. A law or other relevant advanced degree is preferred.

Bachelor’s degree is required. A law or other relevant advanced degree is preferred. Skills: Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications. An excellent, well-rounded skill set that includes at minimum excellent skills in advocacy, communications, legislative analysis, meeting management, and project management.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications. An excellent, well-rounded skill set that includes at minimum excellent skills in advocacy, communications, legislative analysis, meeting management, and project management. Knowledge: Knowledge of or willingness to learn the securities regulatory framework in the United States and state and federal legislative processes. An excellent understanding of securities regulation is preferred.

Knowledge of or willingness to learn the securities regulatory framework in the United States and state and federal legislative processes. An excellent understanding of securities regulation is preferred. Other: Able to work occasional nights and weekends. Following an orientation period and provided that the employee has performed and continues to perform satisfactorily, employees may work up to 3 days remotely pursuant to a telecommuting agreement between them and NASAA.

To be considered for the position, please submit a resume. Cover letters are encouraged. References will not be contacted without prior notice to you.

NASAA is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in hiring or employment based on race, color, religion, national origin, citizenship status, age, disability, sex, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state, or local laws, regulations, or ordinances. We are committed to diversity in the workplace and promote a drug-free environment.