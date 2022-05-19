The Green New Deal Network (GNDN) is looking to immediately hire an organized, experienced, and talented Legislative & Policy Director to support partners and coordinate legislative strategies to win Green New Deal policies.

About the Green New Deal Network

GNDN unites diverse national organizations and allied local coalitions across states, tribal nations, and in commonwealths & territories to win local, state, and federal Green New Deal legislation. The GNDN members are working in concert to build a powerful organizing, policy, and political campaign to demand and win bold change.

Position Responsibilities

The Legislative & Policy Director will be the primary staff person responsible for knitting together the field, policy, and lobbying efforts to advance the federal policy goals of the GNDN. They will manage policy and other legislative staff. They will be supervised by the Managing Director and will support the senior policy and advocacy staff of national partners, as well as the grassroots power of state and local partners, to build momentum for GND legislative and administrative progress in Washington, D.C. The Legislative & Policy Director will also be responsible for tasks that include, but are not limited to:

● Bringing together national partners in a common legislative strategy with assignments and goals;

● Representing GNDN externally for legislative advocacy as necessary and managing relationships with House & Senate offices, developing partnerships, managing GNDN lobbyist support and contracts; and facilitating regular meetings between congressional allies and coalition partners;

● Understanding and communicating to the coalition the shared tracking for positions taken by elected officials and administrative policymakers, including information gathered by partners;

● Providing GNDN’s policy and political expertise and working closely with the senior staff leadership team and the coalition to identify opportunities to further GNDN’s strategic objectives.

● Guide development of strategic activities to advance policy goals, including developing reports, identifying needed research, power mapping, and helping to identify and build relationships with and engage key targets.

● Direct and conduct policy analyses of executive action, legislative, and regulatory proposals, and develop GNDN strategy as necessary.

● Provide high-level strategic advice to the National Director, Field Director, and Coordinating Committee on political developments, including long-term strategy, growth, and opportunities for policy interventions.

● Scheduling and facilitating regular (weekly or biweekly) meetings with partners’ political, lobbying, and policy staff to ensure strong collaboration and information flow between partners;

● Working with national and state partners on grassroots lobbying efforts, including scheduling and staffing lobby meetings or training grassroots activists for lobby days;

● Reporting to GNDN senior staff progress on federal legislative and administrative strategies, including previewing opportunities for organizing, fundraising, communications, and outreach;

● Overseeing the development of lobbying materials, factsheets, briefing papers, policy explainers, and other grassroots advocacy resources for use in congressional and administrative meetings, in collaboration with staff and coalition members;

● Ensure that legislative and administrative outreach are conducted equitably and are consistent with our values.

Required Experience, Skills, and Characteristics

The Legislative & Policy Director should have at least five years of significant experience working to advance policies at the federal level in an advocacy organization, in Congress, or in an Administration. In particular, they should possess the following skills, experience, and characteristics:

● Strong relationships with federal policymakers, Congressional and administration staff

● Fluent in lobbying tactics and the inner workings of Congress and federal agency and administrative rulemaking processes;

● Experience in navigating inside/outside strategies, specifically understanding the importance of building grassroots capacity to move policymakers;

● Experience with policy development in a coalition, as informed by the experiences and priorities of directly-impacted people;

● Success with managing coalition partners, including juggling diverse organizational interests, capacity, and relationships and building coalition alignment;

● Strong communications skills — listening, speaking, and written;

● Strong facilitation skills and demonstrated ability to delegate and track assignments

● Demonstrated commitment to progressive values, including but not limited to racial justice, gender justice, LGBTQIA justice, and other marginalized justice;

● A demonstrated record of excellent staff management or organizational leadership, including within diverse teams and with a record of advancing equity as well as other organizational objectives; and

● Demonstrated understanding of the specific nuances associated with Indigenous peoples, including land and treaty rights, national sovereignty, nation-to-nation consultation, and procedures for free, prior, and informed consent.

Compensation and Benefit Package

The annual salary range for the Legislative & Policy Director, depending on experience, is

$115,000 to $130,000. The GNDN provides a generous benefits package, including health, vision, and dental insurance; vacation, sick, and personal time off; a retirement plan; and various other benefits.

Location

This position is currently remote. Applicants should be based in or willing to relocate to the Washington, D.C. metropolitan region, under the expectation that in-person meetings and events will resume when pandemic conditions permit.

COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement

GNDN requires all full-time, exempt employees to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination per CDC guidelines unless a medical or religious accommodation is requested and approved.

Reasonable time frames for compliance will be provided for candidates who need to complete an entire vaccination cycle under this policy. Please reach out to jobs@greennewdealnetwork.org if you have further questions or concerns about this policy and how it may apply to your candidacy at GNDN.

Application Process

Submit a cover letter and resume, saved together as a single PDF attachment, at http://bit.ly/GNDNapplicants. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until the position is filled.

Please reach out to jobs@greennewdealnetwork.org if you experience technical difficulties submitting your application or need a reasonable accommodation to complete the application, interview, or another portion of the selection process for a job at Green New Deal Network (with the subject line “Application Accommodation”).

Equity Statement

The Green New Deal Network is an equal opportunity employer committed to racial, economic, and social justice. Black people, Indigenous people, people of color, people with disabilities, women, and LGBTQIA+ candidates are stronglyencouraged to apply. Applicants will not be discriminated against because of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or

expression, age, religion, national origin, citizenship status, disability, ancestry, marital status, veteran status, medical condition, or any protected category prohibited by local, state, or federal laws. We are committed to a diverse workplace and supporting our staff with ongoing career development opportunities.