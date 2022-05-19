Overview

World Wildlife Fund (WWF), one of the world’s leading conservation organizations, seeks a Senior Director, US Climate Policy Action.





Responsibilities

Federal and International Policy Engagement: The Senior Director ensures effective development and timely preparation of WWF-US strategies for federal and sub-national climate policy. The Senior Director is responsible for developing work plans, and budgets for the Climate Policy Action team related to influencing climate action (both adaptation and mitigation) of the U.S. governments at the Federal and subnational levels. The Senior Director is responsible for tracking performance towards meeting the goals under the strategy and ensuring effective management of grants in this area.

The Senior Director builds and maintains relationships with the Federal Government and subnational governments, and WWF corporate partners around climate policy in close coordination, collaboration and across shared responsibilities with the WWF US Corporate Climate and Renewable Energy team, Policy and Government Affairs team, Private Sector Engagement Team, and other relevant departments that that regularly engage with these stakeholders. The Senior Director will work with WWF-US’ PGA, Communications and Activism teams to develop action plans to educate and engage WWF membership in advocating for WWF climate policy priorities.

The Senior Director works to influence the Federal Government on its contributions to international climate finance, and in coordination with the Policy and Government Affairs team formulates WWF positions on federal climate policy to advance those positions. In addition, the Senior Director is responsible for WWF-US work in the international climate policy space.This includes leading WWF- US’ participation in international climate fora such as the UN Conference of the Parties (COP) and ensure other positions are advanced at key international convenings (i.e. G20, G7, Davos, etc.) as part of the WWF Network.

America Is All In (AIAI) and Subnational Engagement: The Senior Director will serve as WWF’s lead representative in the AIAI partnership, the successor coalition to We Are Still In. The goal of AIAI is to build stronger engagement by subnational and non-state actors to influence regional, federal, and international climate policy and to implement climate programs in their jurisdictions.

WWF’s role in the partnership focus on 1) strengthening and deepening AIAI’s broad coalition of governors, mayors, tribal leaders, state legislators, businesses, investors, colleges and universities, faith groups, and health and cultural institutions with a focus on diversity and inclusion and improved coordination, 2)partnering with the federal government to develop, implement, and ensure accountability for an ambitious, whole-of-society national climate strategy 3) elevating U.S. non-federal action on the global stage to promote the role of subnational leaders and increase the credibility of U.S. climate action abroad, consistent with sister coalitions of subnational and non-state actors, as part of the WWF-led initiative Alliances for Climate Action; and 4) coordinating strategic communications across the partnership, both to build a stronger internal communications apparatus to support the distribution of information to coalition members, and to elevate voices from the coalition in furtherance of the coalition’s external narrative. The Senior Director’s specific role will be to supervise the execution of these responsibilities and collaborate and communicate with high-level partnerships counterparts. 5) ensure effective coordination across the AIA project team at WWF by providing strategic guidance and management of AIAI programs and initiatives WWF is responsible for.

WWF Network Engagement: The Senior Director works with the Senior Vice President, Climate Change and other members of the Climate Management team to engage the WWF Global Climate and Energy Practice (CEP) to advance WWF’s global climate mitigation and adaptation strategy, including the development of coordinated international policy positions, support of the Network’s participation in international climate fora, and CEP’s advancement of Alliances for Climate Action (of which America Is All In is a member coalition).

Fundraising: In partnership with the WWF US Development team, and PGA, the Senior Director develops and implements fundraising strategies, identifies funding opportunities, cultivates donors, and prepares funding proposals and reports to donors.

Technical Expertise: Maintains expertise on the science of climate change, climate change mitigation and resilience policy, relevant matters of federal, state and local politics, best practices and innovative approaches to public engagement, and broader global discourse on climate. Develops profile as a thought-leader on these issues with key audiences.

External Representation: Represents WWF-US in external engagements with governments, civil society organizations, businesses, cities and other non-state actors to advance WWF US climate policy strategy; communicates with the US and global media. Perform any other duties as assigned.



Qualifications

Education/Experience: 12 years’ relevant experience (including an advanced degree in environmental, natural or social sciences or policy) in environmental and development fields and familiarity with government, private sector and civil society actors and institutions working on climate and energy issues.

Skills and abilities:

Strong knowledge of and experience with climate strategies, with deep understanding of climate policy and public engagement approaches;

Strong coalition building and management skills;

Familiarity with United States government policies and processes. Knowledge of climate issues and familiarity with academic, government, and non-governmental organizations active in the climate change fora and debates in the United States and globally;

Familiarity with the ecosystem of subnational and non-state climate action in the U.S. and globally;

Ability to identify and evaluate appropriate strategies for WWF at national and subnational levels, taking into account scientific, political and social considerations;

Substantial skills and experience in program design, management, monitoring and evaluation; a commitment and drive to achieve challenging goals;

A problem-solving and positive attitude, including a strong level of emotional intelligence with an understanding of how her/his emotional responses impact others positively and negatively;

Communicates clearly and concisely orally and in writing;

Able to accurately plan, schedule and budget programs as well as small and large projects; and

Excellent oral and written skills.

Committed to building and strengthening a culture of inclusion within and across teams

Identifies and aligns with WWF’s core values: Courage, Integrity, Respect, and Collaboration: Demonstrates courage by speaking up even when it is difficult, or unpopular. Builds trust with colleagues by acting with integrity, owning mistakes, and holding oneself accountable. Welcomes other points of view and ideas, recognizing and embracing different and contrary perspectives with kindness, curiosity, and encouragement. Makes conscious efforts to promote cooperative practices, behaviors, and ways of working across many groups and individuals.



To Apply:

As an EOE/AA employer, WWF will not discriminate in its employment practices due to an applicant’s race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, marital status, genetic information, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, or protected Veteran status. WWF values diversity and inclusion and welcomes diverse candidates to apply.

