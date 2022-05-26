Public Affairs Coordinator – Bose Public Affairs Group – Washington, DC

The Public Affairs Coordinator is responsible for providing administrative assistance to the Managing Director of Federal Relations and the professionals of the Bose Public Affairs Group LLC (“BPAG”) Washington, DC office.

Responsibilities

· Provide overall administrative coordination for a fast-moving public affairs firm

· Plan and coordinate all meetings and events throughout the year

· Maintain current contacts and calendars

· Coordinate with accounting department based in Indianapolis, IN on all client contracts, billings, budget, and expense matters

· Proofread, edit and finalize pre-bill and invoice documents

· Manage conference room calendars ensuring rooms are ready and presentable for meetings

· Liaison to building management personnel on all building and tenant matters

· Liaison with office subtenants

· Ensure the office suite is organized and presentable for client visits/events

· Monitor and maintain office and kitchen supplies

· Represent the company in a professional manner at all times

· Organize and maintain all client contacts and other documents as necessary

· File all Lobbying and FEC filing reports for all federal clients

Qualifications/Requirements

· Associate or Bachelor’s degree, preferred

· 1-3 yrs. experience in legislative, political and public affairs work preferred

· Advanced computer skills: Microsoft Office 2016 including Excel, Outlook and Word, as well as Nuance Power PDF and Adobe Acrobat

· Excellent organizational, analytical, planning and prioritization skills

· Knowledge of the federal lobbying disclosure ethics laws and regulations a plus

· Positive team player, independent self-starter, takes direction well and accepts a challenge

· Professional attitude and excellent customer service skills

· Outstanding interpersonal skills to work effectively within a team environment

· Excellent written and verbal communication skills

· Demonstrate good judgment and discretion

· Generate high-quality work, with exceptional attention to detail and proof reading skills

· Ability to multi-task, adapt to new assignments, meet deadlines and maintain poise in a fast-paced, highly demanding environment

· Willingness and desire to attend training classes to maintain and increase technical skills

· Regularly report to work and adhere to designated work schedule

· Professional appearance

Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

To apply: https://secure6.saashr.com/ta/6181272.careers?CareersSearch