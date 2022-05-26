Title: Senior Manager, Legislative Affairs Division: Public Policy and Legislative Affairs Duration: Continuous Department: Public Policy and Legislative Affairs Reports to: Vice President Location: Washington, DC Position Number: M434-01 Status: Full-time Exempt Salary Band: 145 Supervises Others: No

Purpose of Division:

The Office of Public Policy and Legislative Affairs works to sustain the Corporation’s federal appropriation, broaden support and act as the liaison among congressional and executive branch offices, enhance NeighborWorks America and its networks’ influence on public policy issues that impact our work and the communities we serve, and to develop and strengthen strategic partnerships and relationships with identified external organizations and audiences.



Position Summary:

Reporting to the Vice President, the Senior Manager, Legislative Affairs will operate with a high level of independence for a wide range of issues related to Congressional and legislative activities. The position also provides support for public policy and Administration activities.

Essential Duties/Responsibilities: Level of Priority

(1=most important, 5 = least important)



1. Proactively working (on a coordinated basis with the Vice President, Legislative Affairs) with all congressional oversight committees and offices to build knowledge and support for the Corporation’s annual appropriation through formal and informal meetings with Members of Congress, congressional staff in Washington DC and other locations as needed. 1 2. Promoting the work and the impact of NeighborWorks America and the NeighborWorks Network through proactive meetings with Members of Congress, their staff, and their organizations in an effort to raise the visibility and credibility of the NeighborWorks system. 1 3. Identifying and bringing to the attention of the Public Policy and Legislative Affairs leadership, emerging policy-related trends, issues or proposals that could impact the work of NeighborWorks® America or the NeighborWorks® network by attending relevant congressional hearings, tracking transcripts and attending other meetings as assigned.



1 4. Independently developing reports, spreadsheets, and programmatic updates using NeighborWorks corporate databases, to support meetings by PPLA staff and others within the corporation and the NeighborWorks Network, with Congressional staff and others to maintain and build support for the corporation’s annual appropriation and raise the visibility and creditability of the NeighborWorks systems through formal and informal meetings. 2 5. Researching, writing and disseminating print and non-print informational materials related to legislative or policy issues including reports, policy summaries, blogs and articles that advance the work of the corporation and/or the NeighborWorks Network. 2 6. Working with PPLA colleagues to develop collateral and communications material for communicating the work and impact of the Corporation and the NeighborWorks Network to Congressional offices and committees.



2 7. Raising the visibility and credibility of the NeighborWorks Network in Congress and elsewhere by creating and disseminating information regarding the ongoing efforts of the corporation using one-pager, impact reports, web site postings and other means. 3 8. Staying current on significant existing and emerging proposals from Congress, the Administration and federal departments, regulatory agencies, GSEs, relevant trade associations and research institutions in the housing and community development field. 1 9. Assisting with the drafting of Congressional testimony and presentations for the CEO and COO as requested by the Vice President of Public Policy and Legislative Affairs. 3 10. Preparing timely responses to requests for information, communications or inquiries from Members of Congress, and their staffs, and from other federal agencies on the work of NeighborWorks America, the NeighborWorks Network or specific organizations.



2 11. Fostering and maintaining relationships with NeighborWorks Network and NeighborWorks field division to support an understanding of network events of interest to congressional stakeholders. Communicating policy developments to network stakeholders so that they can make informed decisions in shifting policy landscapes. Engaging with housing policy coalitions beyond the NeighborWorks network. 3 12. Other duties as assigned 3















Nature of Work Contacts:

Equal interaction between NWA staff and external constituents such as congressional staff, federal agency staff and the housing and development community.



Fiscal Responsibilities:

Use of travel card. Lower dollar procurements for division resources.



Required Minimum Qualifications: (a) Education: Bachelor’s degree.

(b) Experience: At least five to ten (5-10) years’ professional experience to include at least two (2) years’ Capitol Hill or equivalent policy experience working with Congress.

(c) Licenses, Certifications: None.

(d) Competencies, Knowledge, Skills & Abilities: Highly effective writing skills and solid inter-personal skills. Ability to communicate clearly and effectively, both verbally and in writing. Must be able to comfortably interact with individuals at all levels of government. Must be willing to engage in public speaking when required. Ability to set priorities and to multi-task and problem solve. Ability to perform unstructured problem solving.

(e) Technology: Proficiency in MS Office – specifically Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

Preferred Qualifications:

A Bachelor’s degree in public policy, or political science major is preferred. Congressional staff experience. Experience with an agency or other nonprofit performing government affairs activities.



Working Conditions:

(a) Travel: Up to 15%.

(b) Physical/Sensory Demands: Fast paced working environment, extensive computer usage.

To apply:

https://www.appone.com/MainInfoReq.asp?R_ID=4599471