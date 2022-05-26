Executive Assistant

Job Duties, Responsibilities, and Requirements

The Reagan-Udall Foundation for the FDA (FDA’s Foundation) is seeking an Executive Assistant with an interest in joining a small and growing team and a willingness to stretch and take on additional tasks as needed. This position would be ideal for a motivated individual interested in expanding their skills and growing their career.

The Executive Assistant will perform a broad range of administrative tasks to support the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and other senior staff, including scheduling and calendar management, meeting support, and communications with Board members. The ideal candidate will be comfortable working independently and taking initiative to complete duties and anticipate upcoming tasks. Strong inter-personal skills and an ability to prioritize and multi-task with accuracy, speed, and enthusiasm are essential.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Provides a variety of administrative tasks for the CEO

Serves as primary contact for CEO and routes/screens office inquiries as necessary

Manages an extremely active calendar of appointments, coordinate scheduling efforts amongst multiple parties

Plans, coordinates, and ensures CEO’s schedule is followed

Assists CEO and staff in set up meetings and troubleshooting on online conferencing platforms, particularly Zoom.

Maintains a detailed record of CEO’s activities including meetings, travel, media contacts, boards, etc.

Provides scheduling and other administrative support to the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and other senior staff

· Prepares credit card reconciliation reports and expense reports on a monthly basis for staff and Board members as requested; track CEO and Board expenses and retain relevant documentation for reports

Composes and prepares correspondence that is sometimes confidential

· Drafts and edits communications materials, including reports, newsletter articles, summary documents, fact sheets, and conference materials with strong attention to detail

Arranges travel plans and maintain itineraries and agendas

Communicates directly and on behalf of the CEO with Board members, donors, staff, and others, on matters related to programmatic initiatives

Interacts with staff to direct flow of information and assist staff with tasks as requested

Prioritizes conflicting needs, expeditiously, and proactively

Coordinates and plans meetings and events, including assisting with speaker recruitment, and preparation of meeting materials and talking points

Assists in fundraising efforts, stakeholder engagement, and event planning, leading tracking and reporting efforts and adhering to project schedules

Addresses and routes inquiries regarding Foundation programs and activities

Maintains filing system, including the cloud-based document management system (Box.com), updating relevant documents and regularly archiving other materials

Maintains the Foundation’s online contact management system (Salsa) and prepares email correspondence using this system

Assists with IT needs of the CEO

Prepares ad hoc presentations and reports

Researches project-specific material upon request

Assists with special projects

Maintains confidentiality of information

Serves as an external point of contact for the Foundation with officials at government agencies and other stakeholders

Greets office visitors

Updates and organizes standard operating procedures (SOPs)

Maintains conference room calendar and ensure conference room is prepared for meetings and guests

Performs other duties as assigned

Board Support and Liaison:

Serves as the administrative liaison to the Board of Directors

Schedules and manages logistics of Board meetings and calls

Develops Board and committee minutes

Prepares and distributes Board documents and communications

Maintains discretion and confidentiality in relationships with Board members

Must exhibit poise, initiative, discretion, and mature judgement

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree required

Minimum of five years of experience in administrative or executive support

Desired Skills and Competencies:

Ability to maintain a high degree of professionalism, diplomacy, and patience

Proven ability to adapt to competing demands

Strong skills in reasoning analytically, managing projects, performing research, and managing records

Attention to detail and excellent organizational skills

Expert level written and verbal communications skills

Ability to keep sensitive information confidential

Plan and execute diverse tasks simultaneously

Proficiency with MS Office (Word, Excel, Access, PowerPoint and Outlook) and relevant web-based software applications (e.g., WebEx, Zoom, Salsa, etc.), are required with an aptitude to learn quickly more advanced features, versions and other software

Highly resourceful team player with the ability to be extremely effective independently

Ability to work with a variety of people in a fast-paced environment such as executives, board members, government officials, and other stakeholder groups

Ability to solve problems, propose solutions, prioritize, and multi-task

Must be reliable, creative, flexible, and self-motivated

Interest in the following is strongly desired: activities of the FDA (e.g., drug and medical product safety, food safety), public health, scientific and technical disciplines related to health, science communication and education, public-private partnerships

About FDA’s Foundation

FDA’s Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) organization created by Congress “to advance the mission of the FDA to modernize medical, veterinary, food, food ingredient, and cosmetic product development, accelerate innovation, and enhance product safety.” FDA’s Foundation embodies FDA’s vision of collaborative innovation to address regulatory science challenges of the 21st century and assist in the creation of new, applied scientific knowledge, tools, standards, and approaches the FDA needs to evaluate products more effectively, predictably, and efficiently, and thereby enhance the FDA’s ability to protect and promote the health of the American public. The Foundation serves as a crucial conduit between FDA and the public, providing a means for FDA to interact directly with stakeholders, including industry and consumers. The Foundation does not participate in regulatory decision-making or offer advice to FDA on policy matters.

To apply, please send resume and cover letter to careers@reaganudall.org.

05/18/22