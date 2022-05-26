Community Living Alternatives (CLA) is hiring and we are looking for candidates who are compassionate, has high integrity and want to make a difference in others’ lives to join our CLA Team!

We provide direct residential support services to individuals with Intellectual and Developmental disabilities. This includes physical assistance, cooking, cleaning, medical appointments, community participation, skill building in healthy relationships and empowerment in their lives per individual plans of service.

We have full-time, part-time and Relief/On-call positions currently open.

To apply you need:

Clear criminal background

Valid driver’s license with clean record and a minimum of 3 years U.S. driving experience

Vehicle with verifiable auto insurance

Ability to read, write and interpret documents

Please fax your résume and a copy of your driving record, dated within the past 30 days and confirming a minimum of 3 years driving experience, to HR at 703-352-4906 or by email to CLAHR@cla-va.org . For additional information about our company, listing of current openings and to apply online, please visit us at www.cla-va.org.

Community Living Alternatives is an equal employment opportunity employer. We adhere to a policy of making employment decisions without regard to race, color, religion, gender (except where sex is a bonafide occupational qualification), sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, national origin, military status, citizenship, age or disability. We assure you that your opportunity for employment with CLA depends solely on your qualifications