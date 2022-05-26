Job Announcement

Executive Director of the American Society of International Law (ASIL)

The American Society of International Law (“ASIL” or “the Society”) seeks an accomplished leader with vision, proficiency in international law, and proven management skills to serve as its next Executive Director starting (ideally) in mid-September 2022.

About ASIL.The Society is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, educational membership organization founded in 1906 by then-Secretary of State Elihu Root and chartered by Congress in 1950. ASIL is widely regarded as the leading nongovernmental organization dedicated to the advancement of international law. Its mission, as set forth in its Constitution, is “to foster the study of international law and to promote the establishment and maintenance of international relations on the basis of law and justice.” ASIL serves as the premier convener and a trusted resource for the international academy, bench, and bar. The Society’s 3,500 members come from more than 100 countries, with nearly 40 percent residing outside the United States. Its members include scholars, jurists, practitioners, government officials, leaders in international and nongovernmental organizations, students, and others interested in international law. Through its publications, conferences, briefings, and educational events, ASIL seeks to serve the needs of this diverse membership and to advance understanding of international law among policymakers and the public. The Society, which is a volunteer-led organization governed by an elected Executive Council and administered by a professional staff, is headquartered at Tillar House in Washington, DC.

Responsibilities. The Executive Director leads a diverse and accomplished 10-12 person staff, who facilitate the Society’s programming, development, finance, fundraising, and membership activities, including by:

(1) convening the prestigious ASIL Annual Meeting in Washington, which attracts more than 1,300 participants each year;

(2) organizing and sponsoring other meetings, conferences, and symposia;

(3) publishing the leading journals American Journal of International Law, its open-access companion AJIL Unbound, International Legal Materials, and Proceedings of the ASIL Annual Meeting, as well as online publications;

(4) maintaining a robust virtual presence through social media, an extensive website, and podcasting;

(5) supporting over 30 ASIL member Interest Groups;

(6) providing other educational and information resources, including career development opportunities in international law;

(7) engaging in fundraising events to support the Society’s goals;

(8) conducting impactful policy-oriented discussion and research; and

(9) engaging in outreach to non-members in the U.S. Government, the judiciary, the diplomatic community, international organizations, the media, and the public to promote a broader understanding of international law.

Apart from directing the Society’s regular work, the Executive Director contributes to shaping the Society’s vision and responses to the ever-more challenging global order. In this regard, the Executive Director works closely with ASIL’s President (elected every two years) and Executive Council (serving three-year terms), who govern the Society and determine its direction.

The Executive Director also has an important outward-facing role as an ambassador for the Society and meets with important constituencies, including the judiciary; the White House and executive agencies such as the Departments of State, Defense and Justice; the U.S. Congress; international organizations and diplomats; local and international media; think tanks; academia; private practitioners; bar associations; professional organizations in law and other disciplines; and national and regional international law societies outside the United States.

Qualifications. The successful candidate for Executive Director will:

(1) be proficient in international law;

(2) possess strong managerial, administrative, and organizational ability and experience, overseeing ASIL’s staff and an annual budget in excess of $3 million;

(3) have effective fundraising skills, including through pursuit of grants, sponsorships, partnerships, and individual giving;

(4) be adept at promoting ASIL’s programing and advancing its mission through social media, the ASIL website, and other outlets;

(5) be able to engage effectively with ASIL’s diverse international membership;

(6) be capable of facilitating dissemination of scholarly and informational output in print, electronic, and conference settings; and

(7) be able to design and implement outreach programs and represent ASIL publicly before its many U.S. and foreign constituencies.

Terms.ASIL’s Executive Council will appoint the new Executive Director to an initial term of three years, with the possibility of reappointment to a second term of up to five years, and a competitive reappointment to a final term up to a combined 12-year term limit, as prescribed by ASIL’s constitutive documents. The position is full-time and requires residence in the Washington, D.C. area and authorization to work in the United States. ASIL offers a competitive salary and benefits package commensurate with experience and comparable to management-level public sector and NGO positions. The Society is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, national origin, marital status, citizenship, disability, veteran status, or any other basis prohibited by law. The Society values a diverse and inclusive workforce and encourages all qualified individuals to apply.

How to apply.Please send a CV and cover letter to EDSearch@asil.org with the following subject line: “Attention: Lucy Reed, Chair, ASIL Executive Director Search Committee”. The cover letter should explain why you are interested in being ASIL’s Executive Director, your compensation expectations, and your availability to start work as a Washington area resident, ideally by mid-September 2022. To receive appropriate consideration, your application should be received by Monday, June 20, 2022. All applications received will be acknowledged, but only finalists will be contacted further. The identities of all applicants will be kept strictly confidential.