The American Institute of Architects

Job Title: Manager, Industry Relations

The American Institute of Architects, located in downtown Washington, DC near the White House is actively recruiting for a Manager, Industry Relations. Reporting to the Sr. Director, Industry and International Relations, the manager is responsible for program management related to AIA’s portfolio of domestic strategic relationships and partnerships within the built environment. The manager will research, organize, and support the portfolio, which will further AIA’s mission and serve its overall membership of 95,000 architects.

Exciting responsibilities will be to:

Prepare logistics, briefings, reports, agenda packages, and correspondence, as well as the completion of additional related projects as assigned.

Track organizational relationships. Assist in the development of an efficient method of organizing, tracking, and mapping over 150 domestic industry relationships, coalitions, and/or event contributions.

Research general information about organizations that are currently not among AIA’s portfolio that may align with the AIA’s Mission and Strategic Plan.

In conjunction with the Senior Director, Industry & International Relations, annually review and assess the domestic alliances relative to the AIA’s Mission and Strategic Plan.

Schedule and participate in partner meetings, where appropriate.

Draft and review content posted on aia.org related to industry relations.

Respond to member and component inquiries related to industry relationships, as appropriate.

Cross-team coordination within AIA relative to industry-related projects to ensure communications are smooth organization-wide and across all departments.

Work with Senior Director, Industry & International Relations, to manage special projects related to the industry relations portfolio, as assigned.

Serve as the primary staff liaison to the AIA-AGC Joint Committee. This includes attending two meetings per year as well as the responsibility for the planning and execution of one of those meetings. In addition, serve as a liaison for at least 2 Committees of this group that meet via conference call.

Serve in a support role to Senior Director, Industry & International Relations relative to AIA’s Architecture Alliance organizations (ACSA, AIAS, NAAB, NCARB, and NOMA).

On a case-by-case basis and as directed by the Senior Director, Industry and International Relations, work with the AIA International Relations Team to support any coordination with international alliances and/or the International Region.

Provide support in preparation for annual conferences.

Other duties as assigned.

What we look for:

Bachelor’s degree plus 4-5 years of experience in project management, planning, and administration, preferably in professional societies or trade associations

Proficient organizational, analytical, written and verbal communication skills.

Good attention to detail and ability to manage multiple tasks proficiently and prioritize.

Ability to work independently, using initiative and independent judgment to complete complex projects on or before deadlines.

Ability to maintain confidential information.

How to apply

To apply please apply online via the link below.

Deltek Talent Management – Manager, Industry Relations – (AIAARMGRIRO02-2022) (hrsmart.com)