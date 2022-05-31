Smithbucklin, a 100 percent employee-owned association management company, is looking for a Manager of Government Affairs to join our Business + Trade Industry Practice in Washington, DC. The Manager is responsible for the development, management and execution of multi-client business trade association advocacy initiatives, working with volunteer committees, managing grassroots activities, working with industry coalitions, and communicating legislative and regulatory activities in association publications, webinars, podcasts and at conferences.







Roles/Responsibilities:

Research, analyze and summarize legislative and regulatory issues impacting the client associations.

Collect and analyze relevant proposed regulations and legislation.

Represent the client associations before policymakers and in industry coalitions.

Manage the grassroots activities and databases for both client associations.

Provide primary staff support to client Government Affairs Committees.

Manage client legislative/regulatory tracking and grassroots databases.

Develop issue alerts and press releases on key issues.

Oversee and coordinate Capitol Hill visits by members of client associations.

Write and produce content for association member e-newsletters, websites, webinars and podcasts.

Regularly communicate with association volunteers on industry and association issues.

Assist in preparation of annual client legislative conferences, Hill Day and other association conferences.

Qualifications:

Required

Bachelors degree from a four-year accredited college/university.

3-5 years experience in government, agency, non-profit management or related industry.

PC experience with Windows operating system.

Strong interpersonal skills and focus on customer service.

Strong written communication skills.

Strong verbal, public speaking and communication skills.

Proficient in time management and organizational skills.

Preferred:

Experience with housing, construction, energy efficiency, small business, tax, and/or workplace safety issues a plus.



Where Do You Fit?

Whether you are just beginning your career or are a mid- or senior-level professional, working at Smithbucklin will offer you countless opportunities to develop transferrable skills, acquire meaningful knowledge and gain rich experiences at an accelerated pace. By working collaboratively with smart, ambitious, multitalented, genuine and hardworking colleagues, you will build meaningful, deep and enduring relationships that will serve you well throughout your career, regardless of your chosen path. In addition, as a 100 percent employee-owned company, Smithbucklin offers all of our people – regardless of position or compensation – an equal chance to experience the fulfillment and reap the benefits of ownership. As owners, our employees control the destiny of Smithbucklin and are unified in the goal of building a great, enduring company.



Equal Employment Opportunity

At Smithbucklin, Equal Employment Opportunity is our commitment and goal. All qualified candidates will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, national origin, gender, age, religion, disability, sexual orientation, veteran status, marital status or any other protected status designated by federal, state or local law. Applicants are encouraged to confidentially self-identify when applying. Employment is contingent upon successful completion of a reference and background investigation based on position.

