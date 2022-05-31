Policy and Advocacy Officer (11476)

Position: Policy and Advocacy Officer, Global Health Technologies Coalition

Division: External Affairs

Location: Washington, DC

Apply: https://bit.ly/3yfJHXA

PATH is a global nonprofit dedicated to achieving health equity. With more than 40 years of experience forging multisector partnerships, and with expertise in science, economics, technology, advocacy, and dozens of other specialties, PATH develops and scales up innovative solutions to the world’s most pressing health challenges.

Housed at PATH within the Advocacy and Public Policy (APP) department is the Secretariat for the Global Health Technologies Coalition (GHTC), a group of 40 organizations working to increase awareness of the urgent need for technologies that save lives in the developing world. The GHTC supports policies and funding that advance research and development for new vaccines, microbicides, drugs, devices, and diagnostics with global health applications.

GHTC is seeking a Policy and Advocacy Officer to assist in the execution of advocacy strategies to inform and influence US policymakers and related tasks in support of this goal. The Policy and Advocacy Officer will report to the coalition Executive Director and work closely with the GHTC secretariat team on tasks related to the GHTC’s objectives and operations.

Responsibilities:

· Manage the development and execution of Congressional outreach strategy and represent GHTC in meetings with Members of Congress and staff, developing core relationships and ensuring regular correspondence with Congressional offices. Lead primary outreach to Members of Congress and staff and lead and develop active advocacy strategies to advance key pieces of legislation. Provide support as needed to Bipartisan Congressional Global Health Research and Development Working Group leads and member offices.

· Monitor and analyze legislation and other policy developments to develop strategy to incorporate R&D into new and existing policy, and identify/act on strategic opportunities for engagement, and update members; update tracking databases; write and disseminate updates for internal and external audiences.

· Assist in the development and execution of US Federal agency outreach strategy and represent GHTC in meetings with relevant Federal Agency staff, developing core relationships and ensuring regular correspondence with their offices (ex. NIH, CDC, State, USAID, FDA, DoD, BARDA).

· Identify new opportunities to enhance advocacy efforts or promote global health R&D through membership in and, where possible, leadership of existing channels (ex. global health working groups or roundtables) and new work streams (ex. Congressional staff delegations, private sector engagement, engagement with CDC on strategies to bolster global health work/funding, R&D as a global health security issue, R&D capacity strengthening through localization initiatives, etc.)

· Represent GHTC at global health and international development community meetings and coordinate debrief of information to GHTC and APP teams. Actively work to incorporate R&D into the broader global health agenda, policy, and conversations.

· Develop content and participate in strategy development for GHTC documents and communications including blogs, newsletters, social media, policy reports, fact sheets and assist in dissemination of regular updates to GHTC members and PATH staff.

· Assist in the conceptualization of, preparation for and execution of events and briefings related to US policy. Work with policy communications staff and external partners to execute.

· Lead operations of GHTC’s US Policy Working Group monthly meetings. Assist in the operations and management of the GHTC; support logistics and agenda-setting for GHTC working group meetings and full coalition meetings; maintain communications with GHTC members and track and report updates as relevant.

· Other duties as required.

Required skills and experience:

· Bachelor’s degree and five years of relevant work experience, or equivalent combination of education and work experience.

· Prior work in US policy and/or advocacy, including policy tracking and direct outreach to policymakers.

· Proven success executing advocacy strategies to inform and/or influence US policies, programs or budgets, including direct interaction with legislators.

· Proven experience with tracking the development and implementation legislative and administrative policies and practices and the budget-making process.

· Proven success at networking, building relationships and managing partnerships, including with government and coalitions.

· Prior work in a congressional office is preferred.

· Proven ability to understand and translate technical information and materials (scientific or health-related) for policy-making or lay audiences.

· Excellent written and oral communication skills in English.

· Exceptional multi-tasking skills and ability to work in a fast-paced environment.

· Team-oriented and adept at navigating a complex team environment.

· Must have legal authorization to work in the United States.