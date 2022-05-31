Washington, DC (901 E)

Officer, Legal Affairs and Counsel (Hybrid)



Legal Affairs Department

The Pew Charitable Trusts is tackling some of the most pressing challenges we face today, whether it is addressing the impacts of climate change, conserving the natural environment and the rich diversity of life it supports, improving the efficiency of government services to benefit all people, or addressing treatments for mental health and substance abuse disorders impacting marginalized communities. As a key member of Pew’s Legal Affairs team, you’ll work closely with Pew’s diverse team of experts, providing them with crucial legal guidance as they develop, support, and communicate research and analyses that explain critical emerging issues, inform public policy, and advocate for solutions to these and other problems.



For over 20 years, Pew has made dramatic advances in its charitable activities. In this role, you’ll be at the center of Pew’s efforts, supporting the organization as the work grows in volume and complexity. Your astute legal insights will be put to good use, as this position is responsible for a wide and growing array of legal matters.



Success in this position will require providing legal advice to senior management and staff regarding all of the institution’s activities, from lobbying to operating projects to working with partners. You’ll also collaborate with your Legal Affairs peers on the design, development and implementation of new projects furthering the charitable mission of Pew.



Position Overview:

Pew is seeking a client oriented and highly skilled attorney for the position of Officer, Legal Affairs and Counsel. The primary responsibility of this position is to support Pew’s program units on a wide variety of legal issues. Day-to-day duties of this position include advising internal clients on legal topics such as lobbying, government ethics, contracting, and data sharing; engaging in strategic business discussions; drafting and reviewing agreements (such as grant, fee-for-service, memoranda of understanding and data sharing); conducting legal research and analysis on requirements applicable to Pew’s activities, including internationally; supporting complex nonprofit transactional projects; and liaising between the Legal Affairs department and other Pew staff.



This position will be based in either Pew’s Washington, DC or Philadelphia offices and will report to the Director, Legal Affairs and Senior Counsel, and is eligible for 60% telework.



Responsibilities:





Counsel, advise and train staff on legal and compliance issues relating to federal, state, local and international non-profit advocacy/lobbying activities, government ethics, and prohibited campaign intervention.

Advise staff on relevant developments to tax-exempt organizations.

Assist internal clients in strategically planning projects, agreements, and other programmatic work to assure compliance with all applicable domestic and international laws, including those that apply to public charities.

Provide risk-calibrated, legally informed business advice in support of Pew’s existing, expanding and new lines of work.

Draft, review and negotiate a broad range of agreements in connection with Pew’s work.

Collaborate with colleagues and department leadership to inform department and organizational objectives and outcomes.

Manage outside counsel as necessary for specialized/localized legal advice.

Opportunities to participate in diversity, equity and inclusion efforts within Pew.

Other duties as assigned.



Requirements





J.D., licensed to practice law in the District of Columbia or Pennsylvania, or eligible for such admission promptly upon hiring.

Eight years of professional experience, with a minimum of five years of legal experience.

Strong client service skills and the ability to resolve problems creatively, collaboratively, efficiently, and effectively; to identify underlying issues, patterns and trends in complex situations; and to apply relevant expertise and experience to solving diverse legal questions.

Understanding of the laws applicable to public charities and entities engaged in advocacy, and experience advising clients on lobbying, advocacy and government ethics.

Exemplary communications skills, including the ability to summarize issues and address them in a clear, concise and easily understood manner.

In-house experience at a public charity, association or private foundation, or advising nonprofits at a law firm, preferred.

A willingness and commitment to contribute positively to an inclusive, diverse, and equitable team and departmental culture.

The successful candidate must be confident, yet collegial, with strong interpersonal skills and the capacity to develop productive relationships at all levels.

Proficiency in Spanish helpful, but not required.



Travel

Minimal travel to conferences, meetings, and Pew’s other offices.





Total Rewards

We offer a competitive salary and benefit program, including: comprehensive, affordable health care through medical, dental, and vision coverage; financial security with life and disability insurance; opportunities to save using health savings and flexible spending accounts; retirement benefits to help prepare for the future; and work/life benefits to maintain a good balance.



The Pew Charitable Trusts is an equal opportunity employer, committed to a diverse and inclusive workplace. Pew considers qualified applicants for employment without regard to age, sex, ethnicity, religion, disability, marital status, sexual orientation or gender identity, military/veteran status, or any other basis prohibited by applicable law.





Apply Here: https://www.click2apply.net/JBlmgxcQV5rZrFQaki7X5A



PI179619466