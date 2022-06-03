JOB OPPORTUNITY ANNOUNCEMENT

TITLE: Manager, Communications

REPORTS TO: Sr. Vice President, Communications

DEPARTMENT/DIVISION: Communications

POSITION SUMMARY:

Manage communications initiatives – both proactive and responsive—working to promote the overall U.S. airline industry, A4A carrier members and aviation industry partners to strengthen the overall image and reputation. This includes – but is not limited to – effective media relations, rapid response, executive communications and third-party relationships including industry and media representatives. Role includes but is not limited to writing press releases, speeches, presentations, blogs, editorial pieces; editing documents including testimony, letters, etc.; development of messaging; general communications materials; and some social media. Must be a strong, solid and confident writer who can process a range of issues quickly while working collaboratively with subject matter experts.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Serve as an official spokesperson for the association, speaking on behalf of the U.S. airline industry and A4A’s carrier members. This requires being accessible after business hours, on weekends and on holidays.

• Assist in shaping statements and media responses regarding complex issues including but not limited to sustainability, safety and security, operations, workforce and other industry initiatives.

• Closely monitor relevant news coverage; identify emerging policy, consumer, operations, safety and security issues; and demonstrate leadership in preparing for anticipated news cycles.

• Lead media relations outreach (print, radio, and television) as deemed appropriate including developing media strategies and drafting and reviewing documents (including speeches, letters, presentations and op-eds) for significant announcements, press releases, briefing documents and speeches.

• Develop and execute strategic communications plans for relevant issues and campaigns to advance the advocacy agenda and membership priorities, working closely with the Senior Vice President, Communications and other team members; strategically utilize a range of communications initiatives including but not limited to earned media, owned media, social media and paid media.

• Identify plans to generate positive media coverage and maximize reach of A4A data, research, travel forecasts and other relevant informational news content.

• Have (or gain) a working familiarity of aviation issues and nomenclature; have (or gain) knowledge and comfortability with industry media and other relevant media representatives; develop and maintain appropriate relationships with communications counterparts representing industry partners.

• Offer strategic counsel and thought leadership for speaking engagements and conference opportunities for senior management; identify ways to promote those events.

• Working with colleagues, produce newsletters and other materials for member carriers, media and additional groups highlighting key industry issues as well as A4A initiatives and accomplishments.

• Function as part of a strong team, providing support in other areas, including operations communications and social media engagement.

• Be nimble and willing to accept other duties and responsibilities as needed and requested.

QUALIFICATIONS:

• BA in communications, journalism or relevant field.

• Proven communicator with 3-5+ years of experience including media relations, writing and editing. (Familiarity with AP style is preferred.)

• Previous communications experience in the airline industry, relevant regulatory agencies, government offices or in the media is preferred but not required.

• Ability to quickly and accurately process and explain complex industry issues.

• Write and speak in a direct, concise manner.

• Enjoy working in a fast-paced environment and always willing to go the extra mile.

• Must be a self-starter who works well independently and also enjoy working with a team.

• Must think critically, strategically and creatively.

• Should be a natural team player who enjoys working with people from a wide range of organizations.

• Needs to have a solid understanding of social media and comfortability using it as a communications tool.

• Should have strong proficiency with Microsoft Office (or be willing to learn it).

WORK ENVIRONMENT:

• All A4A employees must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

• If approved by department supervisor, A4A employees have the option to work from home on Mondays and Fridays. All employees are expected to work in the office Tuesdays through Thursdays.

COMPETITIVE BENEFITS:

Choice of medical plans, plus free life, dental and vision coverage. 401(k) with matching contributions, airline travel privileges, tuition reimbursement plan, 12 weeks fully paid parental leave.

HOW TO APPLY:

Interested applicants please send cover letter, resume and salary requirements to hr@airlines.org attention JOA #22-05.