JOB OPPORTUNITY ANNOUNCEMENT

TITLE: Communications Assistant

DIVISION/DEPARTMENT: Communications

REPORTS TO: Senior Vice President, Communications

CLASSIFICATION: Full-time Exempt

POSITION OBJECTIVE:

This position is responsible for handling administrative, operational and editorial support for the Senior Vice President, Communications and the Communications Department. The incumbent must be able to juggle a wide range of duties in a fast-paced environment; have strong writing and editing skills; anticipate future needs; be responsive to media, members, colleagues and others; prioritize multiple competing deadlines; consistently display a professional demeanor; exercise sharp judgement; maintain confidentiality at all times; and enjoy working with a range of people. The communications assistant will be exposed to complex economic, environmental, operational, safety, security, consumer, legislative and regulatory topics and will also work with experienced subject matter experts.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

▪ Manage SVP’s schedule and communications-related event planning (e.g., food and beverage, invite/RSVP lists, signage/meeting handouts, logistics) for press conferences, receptions, industry events, media events, member communicator meetings and various other meetings/events.

▪ Schedule, organize and participate in department meetings; take notes and ensure action items are completed in a timely manner.

▪ Contribute communications-specific events to the industry calendar.

▪ Stay current on news coverage, reviewing daily publications (both online and hard copy) and flagging relevant content in a timely manner.

▪ Ensure distribution lists and contact lists are updated regularly with current information.

▪ Manage subscriptions to publications and membership to organizations.

▪ Write, edit and publish press releases and other documents as needed.

▪ Draft correspondence such as memos, letters and emails; write blog posts and press releases as needed.

▪ Work with communications team to keep website content up to date.

▪ Identify opportunities to generate content for social media.

▪ Maintain files for the department including hard copies, emails and electronic documents.

▪ Distribute publications and mail to appropriate area or person.

▪ Coordinate SVP’s travel plans.

▪ Process SVP’s expense reports and submit in a timely manner.

▪ Process department invoices as needed.

▪ Manage relationships with relevant vendors as required.

▪ Receive and route telephone calls and correspondence in appropriate manner.

▪ Manage office supplies for department.

▪ Function as part of a strong team, providing support in other areas, including operations communications and social media engagement.

▪ Be nimble and willing to accept other duties and responsibilities as needed and requested.

QUALIFICATIONS:

▪ Must be highly motivated individual who is organized, detail oriented and desires to work in a dynamic, quickly moving, deadline-driven environment.

▪ Ability to initiate projects and work independently while also being a team player who enjoys working with others.

▪ Strong writing and communication skills; have a keen attention to detail; have effective project management skills; and be a problem solver who can proactively identify solutions.

▪ Excellent proofing and editing skills are required.

▪ Strong Microsoft Office skills, including Outlook. Must be able to use/learn a variety of software programs, including routine website and social media work.

▪ Outstanding interpersonal skills and a professional telephone manner with strong command of the English language, both oral and written.

▪ Bachelor’s degree in communications, journalism, English or relevant field is preferred.

WORK ENVIRONMENT:

• All A4A employees must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

• If approved by department supervisor, A4A employees have the option to work from home on Mondays and Fridays. All employees are expected to work in the office Tuesdays through Thursdays.

COMPETITIVE BENEFITS:

Choice of medical plans, plus free life, dental and vision coverage. 401(k) with matching contributions, airline travel privileges, tuition reimbursement plan, 12 weeks fully paid parental leave.

HOW TO APPLY:

Interested applicants should send cover letter, resume and salary requirements to hr@airlines.org to the attention: JOA#22-06.

EEO