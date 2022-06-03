Vice President of Public Policy

The Council for Opportunity in Education (“COE” or “the Council”) seeks a dynamic and

accomplished Vice President of Public Policy (“Vice President”) to help develop and implement

a robust policy agenda to strengthen programs to support low-income, first-generation college

students and students with disabilities, most notably the Federal TRIO Programs (“TRIO”).

Reporting to the Executive Vice President, the Vice President will work to ensure that voices of

COE’s members – institutions of higher education and community-based agencies sponsoring

college access and success programs – are well-represented in all conversations concerning

federal funding and authorization of programs to support low-income, first-generation students,

and students with disabilities.

The Vice President will also work closely with peers within the organization as a collaborative

partner on a variety of initiatives.

Responsibilities

• In collaboration with the senior leadership of COE, develop, design and implement the

government relations agenda of the Council and represent Council interests on Capitol Hill

and before the U.S. Department of Education, the White House, and other relevant entities;

• Represent COE and TRIO programs and students at congressional meetings, briefings, and

within education coalitions across Washington, DC;

• Keep the TRIO community apprised of the government relations activities throughout the

country that affect TRIO programs and personnel through weekly updates and regular field

inquiries;

• Coordinate the response of the TRIO community to congressional and administration

activities that affect TRIO programs;

• Craft correspondence, reports, and other materials for internal and external audiences,

including presentations at state and regional meetings of TRIO personnel, students, and

alumni;

• Plan, coordinate, and execute COE’s annual legislative events, including the Policy

Seminar, congressional visits during the National Student Leadership Congress, Capitol

Hill briefings, etc.; and

• Supervise the Director of Congressional Affairs and Public Policy interns in the assistance

of these and other duties.

Requirements

The ideal candidate will possess the qualifications below.

• Advanced degree in law, public policy, public administration, or related field.

• Experience as a Legislative Director, Legislative Counsel, Chief of Staff or Professional

Staff Member to a congressional committee, with experience directing a multi-faceted

policy team.

• Intimate understanding of higher education policy, including both the appropriations and

authorization processes.

• Excellent writing, editing and verbal communication skills.

• Strong attention to details and ability to manage multiple, competing deadlines and highstakes

projects.

• Highly collaborative style; experience developing and implementing advocacy strategies

• A strong track record as a relationship builder with the flexibility and finesse to “manage

by influence.”

• High energy, maturity, and leadership with the ability to exercise strong judgment and

discretion in advocacy matters at both the strategic and tactical levels.

• Ability to work independently, and an entrepreneurial spirit; enjoys creating and

implementing new initiatives.

• Sincere commitment to working collaboratively with all constituent groups, including

staff, board members, volunteers, donors, program participants, and other supporters.

• Keen insight, awareness, and sensitivity into matters pertaining to low-income students,

students of color, students with disabilities, and other underrepresented student groups.

• Ability to travel approximately 20% of time.

Position is based in Washington, D.C.

Competitive salary based on experience. Generous benefits package.

Closing date – June 17 or until position filled.

To apply, please send a letter of interest, resume, and list of references with the subject line

“Vice President of Public Policy” to Vanessa.Ramirez@coenet.org. No phone calls