Position Announcement #122008 – Director, Government Affairs

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) is a private, nonprofit corporation created to ensure universal access to non-commercial high-quality programming and telecommunications services. We invest in programs and services that are educational, innovative, locally relevant, and reflect America’s common values and cultural diversity. We encourage the development of programming that involves creative risks and that addresses the needs of unserved and underserved audiences, particularly children and minorities.

CPB is currently seeking to hire a Director, Government Affairs (level 8). Salary $76,425 – $132,650 (salary level is commensurate with skills, education, and experience). This position reports directly to the SVP, Government Affairs.

General Description:

This position is a liaison between CPB and the federal government, including the Administration, Departments, Agencies and Congress. Among the Director’s responsibilities is to help secure full funding of CPB’s appropriations requests to the Administration and Congress each year, funding which represents not only the overwhelming majority of the federal investment in public media but the entirety of CPB’s annual revenue.

This work includes meeting with and providing information to Members of Congress, Congressional staff, and Congressional Caucuses about how the federal appropriation supports the nation’s public media service. Further, the Director directly supports the SVP of Government Affairs in managing the appropriations process from assisting in the development of the annual funding requests, writing sections of the budget justification, drafting testimony and reports as the annual funding bills move from the Appropriations Committees to the President’s signature.

CPB does not and is prohibited from lobbying; however, this position works directly with the government affairs offices of NPR, APTS, and PBS and with members of the National Multicultural Alliance and other national public broadcasting organizations with an eye toward strengthening America’s public broadcasting service.

Specific Duties:

· Manages the creation and dissemination of CPB’s annual reports to Congress, legislative correspondence and all of CPB’s day-to-day interaction with the federal government.

· Serves as lead government affairs contact for CPB initiatives, such as American Graduate, Ready To Learn, and Coming Home. This includes regularly meeting with the Education and Engagement project managers to communicate timely updates to government affairs stakeholders. Communication may be through drafting one-pagers, presenting to congressional staff during Hill briefings, providing legislative technical assistance to congressional staff (as necessary), and sending personalized emails to policymakers.

· Compiles and updates state public broadcasting profiles and “state stories” for use with the Administration and in Congress. Compiles and updates Congressional Caucus memos for personalized emails to staff.

· Cultivates and maintains effective working relationships between CPB and House and Senate members and their staffs, particularly those serving on committees of relevance to the industry.

· Monitors legislative (legislation and hearings), public policy and other business developments affecting broadcasting and keeps CPB informed in a timely manner.

· Visits offices on Capitol Hill and briefs staffers on CPB operations, public telecommunications issues, and the latest legislative actions affecting CPB.

· Works with Members of Congress on local station grant announcements.

· Drafts all legislative correspondence for CPB, including statutorily-mandated annual reports to and inquiries from Congress. Coordinates the responses and messages with other corporate and public affairs staff, SVPs, VPs, and the executive office.

· Develops and maintains a relationship with each of the National Multicultural Alliance (NMCA) members, meeting with them regularly, and working closely CPB’s Television Programming Department.

· Works with national public broadcasting organizations and other organizations with an interest in public broadcasting to develop the industry’s legislative agenda.

· Assists the SVP, Government Affairs in working with OMB, the FCC, the U.S. Department of Education, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and other executive branch agencies on budget and other matters of significance to CPB and the industry.

· Attends in-person meetings and conferences on Capitol Hill on a near-daily basis (subject to public health and public safety access and protocols).

· Performs other duties as assigned.

Required Qualifications:

· Bachelor’s degree in public policy, public administrative, government affairs or a related field, or equivalent experience.

· Seven years of related governmental experience at the federal, state or local level. Preference for federal experience in legislative activities, public policy development, or public administration (e.g., government affairs, corporate or trade association representation).

· Working knowledge of rules/procedures of U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate and their respective committees and of budget/appropriation processes.

· Demonstrated excellent communication skills, both written and oral, with work experience in preparation of Congressional testimony and management of all facets of preparation for Congressional hearings.

· Ability to identify issues, formulate policy recommendations, and develop and present clearly and concisely corporate legislative strategies.

· Ability to foster and develop variety of personal working relationships and contacts, and to interact effectively with trade associations and groups having common purposes and goals.

· Ability to work in a diverse, multicultural environment.

Desired Qualifications:

· Graduate degree in public policy, public administration, government affairs, or law, or equivalent experience.

· Work experience in telecommunications or media industry.

Other Important Information:

This is a highly visible position with work that extends across CPB departments, and which can have a significant impact on public broadcasting’s ability to achieve its legislative agenda.

For more information about CPB, our programs, and our mission, please visit our website at www.cpb.org. Please submit your cover letter and resume to –

https://workforcenow.adp.com/mascsr/default/mdf/recruitment/recruitment.html?cid=6030e977-b90c-49b6-8399-27c07d098b48&ccId=19000101_000001&jobId=440525&source=CC2&lang=en_US

As of May 2022, all CPB staff are temporarily working 100% remotely/telework due to the pandemic health situation.

Starting July 2022, CPB will use a flexible, telework schedule which requires employees to work and attend meetings in the Washington, D.C. office on certain days, depending on the requirements of their positions. Applicants should apply for positions only if they are willing to relocate or travel at their own expense to be in the Washington, D.C. office as may be required. For questions, please contact the CPB HR office.

Must show proof of COVID vaccination while employed by CPB. Exemptions for religious and medical reasons will be considered. Must follow all workplace safety and health protocols as directed.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting has a commitment to the principle of diversity. In that spirit, we welcome applications from all qualified individuals without regard to race, religion, creed, color, gender, sexual orientation, age, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, or status with regard to public assistance.