Needed: Experienced Gun Violence Prevention or Gun Control Advocacy Analyst

Industry: Private

Short Description: Analyst needed to support Gun Violence Prevention project in the District of Columbia

Description: KEET Consulting L.L.C. is an SBA-certified Women-Owned Small Business in Washington, D.C. We are seeking an individual with experience supporting Gun Violence Prevention or Gun Control Advocacy efforts. This project is located in the District. We are seeking a local resident to support this effort. Please email your resume with relevant experience to tameka.simpson@keetconsultingllc.com. Compensation for experienced candidates will be $30 – $40 an hour.

**We are seeking to fill this position by Wednesday, June 15.**

Please send resumes to Tameka Simpson at tameka.simpson@keetconsultingllc.com