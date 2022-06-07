Marketing Communications Manager

A confidential global defense company located in the Greater Washington D.C. area and supporting the U.S. Warfighter with innovative and cutting-edge technologies, is looking for a Marketing Communications Manager to lead our branding, marketing, and communications efforts. Responsibilities include managing marketing campaigns, trade shows, corporate events, media relations, advertising, marketing collateral, website, social media, and sponsorships. The marketing manager will implement the vision of the company and will help tell our story and strengthen our brand.

We’re looking for a team player and a critical thinker to get creative in leading our engagement strategies.

Responsibilities:

Implement integrated marketing communication plans and cohesive strategic marketing activities

Develop and implement strategic engagements with media to strengthen our brand

Plan, coordinate and execute industry trade shows and corporate events

Administer branding policies and assist in developing brand marketing communication strategies

Manage and execute the company’s digital strategy (website, social media, etc.), using relevant subcontractors

Manage communication programs, advertising, public/media relations

Manage vendors for logistics, content, collateral, and promotional items

Work with outside agencies as needed, to ensure marketing objectives are met and implemented

Requirements:

Master’s degree in journalism, communications, marketing or related field or bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications, marketing, or related field with additional relevant work experience

Marketing and communications-related experience

A working knowledge of live marketing programs including trade shows, events, and conferences

Experience in planning, and executing, marketing programs including advertising, social media, and media relations including writing and editing news releases, brochures, online content, etc.

Strong project management skills and detail-oriented mindset, ability to manage competing projects with tight deadlines

Self-starter, creative and self-driven to lead and grow the position and the Marketing department

Good oral and written communication skills

Knowledge of graphic design is a plus

Must be able to work some evenings and weekends

Must be able to travel (approximately 25%)

Must be able to lift 30lbs and stand for extended periods of time

Benefits:

· Medical, Dental & Vision premium coverage for Employees

· Paid Time Off (Including Holidays)

· 401K Match

· Flexible Spending Accounts

· Healthcare (FSA)

· Dependent Care (FSADC)

Send Resume to 4CompanyConfidential@gmail.com

AAP/EEO Statement

Company Confidential provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Company Confidential complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, and training.



Company Confidential expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Company Confidential’ s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.