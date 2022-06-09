trending:

The National Retail Federation (NRF) has represented retail for over a century. Every day, we passionately stand up for the people, policies and ideas that help retail thrive. As the nation’s largest private-sector employer, retail contributes $2.6 trillion to the annual gross domestic product (GDP); no other industry comes close. Wherever the industry goes, the nation follows — so we’re committed to helping retail go further.

NRF has an excellent opportunity for senior level tax policy lobbyist to provide strategic and tactical guidance on retail tax policy priorities in alignment with the legislative and advocacy directives set forth by NRF’s strategic plan. 

This key role provides policy counsel and legislative/regulatory advocacy support, including strategy development, lobbying and risk analyses in addition to substantive expertise and support in federal, state and local tax policy.

The VP, Tax Counsel serves as liaison to third parties, including think tanks, public interest advocacy groups, state retail associations, and specialized forums and communities; provides testimony at government hearings or workshops; appears as a speaker/panelist at industry conferences; drafts legislation/amendments, hearing testimony/statements; and provides legislative support and participates in the General Counsel Forum, Government Affairs Policy Committee, and other Councils and working groups.

Qualified candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree (JD strongly preferred) along with a minimum of 10 years of Congressional, Administration, trade association and/or federal advocacy experience (committee counsel experience preferred).  To apply and view further details, please submit your resume & cover letter to 

https://recruiting.paylocity.com/recruiting/jobs/Details/1097918/National-Retail-Federation/VP-Tax-Counsel

ANA offers a competitive salary + excellent benefits package.

