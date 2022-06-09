Mid-Level Strategic Communications Role

Vision360 Partners, a privately-held, non-partisan medium-sized strategic communications firm, is seeking a mid-level communications and public affairs professional to join its team.

Vision360 Partners boasts a track record and client roster that spans close to 30 years and covers all sectors, including financial services, healthcare, tech, transportation, and more. The agency also ranks among the few with deep experience in legal and crisis affairs, and its litigation communications supports the needs of top law firms and corporations across the country. This new team member can expect to work across all our lines of business.

We are hiring for our Managing Associate position. Ideal candidates are driven self-starters with the ability to grasp complex subject matter quickly and work well within teams. Candidates must possess strong writing and research skills, have experience in media relations, and the ability to formulate creative communications strategies and messages. Four to six years of professional experience is preferred, working on Capitol Hill, for political campaigns, in-house, or an agency, association, or in journalism.

Responsibilities for this mid-level position include:

· Contributing to strategic planning for multiple account teams and interacting with clients

· Assisting in the day-to-day execution of client work for multiple account teams

· Managing specific projects and work streams for multiple account teams

· Writing, including op-eds, talking points, memos, social media content and other communications materials

· Pitching stories, establish/cultivate media relationships, organize press events and other media relations activities

Vision360 Partners has a long and proud record of promoting within, therefore your mid-level opportunity with us may lead to more responsibility and advancement. Vision360 Partners is a results oriented work environment and offers the ability to work from home and/or from our modern office located in downtown Washington, DC. Applicants who do not live in the DC region are encouraged to apply as a fully remote team member. We offer competitive compensation, generous paid-time off that can grow with tenure, extended time off around the holidays, a 100% 401(k) match, and fully paid family leave. Our clients shirk the large firms owned by holding companies that put shareholders’ interests ahead of clients and staff, and you deserve to do the same.

Apply to join the Vision360 Partners team today. Email your resume and cover letter to careers@Vision360Partners.com with “Mid-Level Role” in the subject line.

More information available at www.vision360partners.com.