Congressional Relations Officer

Description

Who We Are

Peace is our commitment. The United States Institute of Peace represents the American people’s shared values and commitment to peace worldwide. We know that Peace is Security – it advances both U.S. and international security by preventing, managing, and mitigating violent conflict.

We are an independent, non-partisan institution and are actively engaged with peacebuilding efforts worldwide. Together we tackle the most challenging problems and hold fast to the possibility of a more peaceful world. To learn more about USIP programs and job openings, go to https://www.usip.org/about/careers.

If you have a passion for making the world a better place and want to have a front-row seat on the world stage, USIP is the place for you.

JOB BRIEF

The Congressional Relations Officer executes the congressional relations strategy. The Congressional Relations Officer provides critical operational support and leads in strategic communications to improve and amplify engagement with Congress. The Congressional Relations Officer has excellent writing and analytical abilities, strong networks and contacts, well-honed organizational and time management skills, and exercises good judgment and initiative. This position is based in Washington, DC and reports to the Director of Congressional Relations.

TARGET SALARY RANGE

Grade 12 – $89,000 – $92,000

The Institute uses the General Schedule salary tables for administering compensation. Offers are determined based upon candidate qualifications, related experience, internal equity, and the amount budgeted for the position.

RESPONSIBILITIES

· Takes a lead role in assisting the Director of Congressional Relations in the execution of strategic communications with Congress.

· Manages, develops and builds working relationships with congressional staff who work for Members of Congress and congressional committees.

· Takes a lead role in researching, developing, and disseminating informational materials to Congress about USIP.

· Serves as a point of contact for congressional inquiries and assists in the development of responses in a timely and professional manner.

· Analyzes USIP’s work and assesses developments in Congress to identify and disseminate USIP work products that align with issues of interest to relevant committees, congressional staff, and members of Congress.

· Drafts program-related writing that includes newsletters, biographies, talking points, and invitations to Members of Congress and congressional staff.

· Takes a lead role in researching and developing briefing materials for USIP experts in preparation for testimonies, briefings, and meetings with Members of Congress and congressional staff.

· Provides knowledge of USIP’s products and on-going work to explain USIP to congressional staff.

· Regularly monitors and reports on legislative activity in Congress that is relevant to USIP.

· Tracks relevant committee hearings, analyzes legislation, monitors Senate and House chamber floor activity, and follows specific issues of interest to Members of Congress related to USIP.

· Manages planning and logistical arrangements for Congressional events at USIP and on Capitol Hill and serves as a point of contact.

· Compiles USIP’s congressional outreach data for quarterly Board Reports and quarterly reporting to the Policy, Learning and Evaluation unit.

Performs other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS

· Bachelors’ degree in a related field is required.

· A minimum of six (6) years of legislative experience working on Capitol Hill or in organizations seeking to influence Congress is required.

· Possess strong critical thinking skills and knowledge of the legislative processes of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate.

· Must be able to write clearly in concise prose under tight deadlines on a wide range of technical and complex subjects.

· Must be able to absorb large amounts of information on fast-changing issues related to USIP’s mission.

· Must have excellent writing and analytical abilities, strong networks and contacts, well-honed organizational and time management skills, and exercises good judgment and initiative.

· Requires excellent oral communication skills, including the ability to clearly and succinctly convey technical information and maintain close working relationships with congressional staff and USIP personnel.

· Proficiency in data and customer relationship management systems, ideally Salesforce and Quorum, and ability to produce concise, consolidated information is required.

· Expertise in U.S. foreign assistance legislation and U.S. national security policymaking preferred.

All USIP contract and employee positions are contingent upon the favorable completion of a suitability background investigation.

As with many organizations, USIP follows specific guidelines related to COVID vaccinations. These guidelines align with the latest findings from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). The overall intent is to ensure the safest possible workplace for USIP employees and contractors. In accordance with the guidelines, all USIP employees and contractors with building access are required to be fully vaccinated regardless of telework or remote status.

Upon acceptance of the position, you are required to submit proof of vaccination along with your signed offer letter to HR. If you require an exemption, either medical or religious, we will provide you with the exemption form for you to complete prior to your start date.

HOW TO APPLY

To be considered for this position, please submit a complete application package consisting of:

1. Completed employment application including titles, dates of hire and salary requirements.

2. Cover letter

3. Resume

For questions about this position please email recruitment@usip.org. Do not send resumes or attachments to this email address.

Only those applicants that are selected for further discussions will be contacted.

No Phone Calls. Interviews will be scheduled by appointment only.

USIP is an equal opportunity employer. It is the policy and practice of USIP to offer equal employment opportunities to all qualified applicants and employees without regard to race, color, age, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, disability, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, HIV/AIDS status, political affiliations or belief, pregnancy, or any other characteristic protected by law.