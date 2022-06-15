Legislative Assistant

Washington, D.C.



Earthjustice is the premier nonprofit environmental law organization. We take on the biggest environmental legal battles across the country. We wield the power of law and the strength of partnership to protect people’s health; to preserve magnificent places and wildlife; to advance clean energy; and to combat climate change. We partner with thousands of groups, supporters, individuals and communities to engage in the most critical environmental issues of our time and bring about positive change. We are guided by a passionate, ambitious vision for the future for people and our planet: until justice stands for all, we will never rest. We are here because the earth needs a good lawyer.



Founded in 1971, Earthjustice has a distinguished track record of achieving significant, lasting environmental protections. We achieve this by hiring people who share a passion for justice and a healthy environment. Our headquarters are in San Francisco with offices in Anchorage, Bozeman, Chicago, Denver, Honolulu, Houston, Juneau, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Seattle, Tallahassee, and Washington, DC.



This position reports to the V.P. of Policy and Legislation and provides legislative and administrative support to Policy and Legislation (Access to Justice & Community Partnerships Teams), and assists in the implementation of legislative and administrative strategies on environmental issue priorities for Earthjustice. This position is integral to maintaining coordination and collaboration between team members, supporting the implementation of policy and advocacy priorities, and acting as a one-stop resource for attentive assistance and research.



The Legislative Assistant will work from our Washington, D.C. office.



Due to Covid-19, Earthjustice staff are currently working remotely from approved locations. Beginning April 27th, Earthjustice staff will be working two days a week in the office. After six months, the Executive Leadership Team will evaluate whether to adjust our hybrid work plan.



Responsibilities:

Lobby Strategy Development and Implementation (70-75%):

Researches, writes, proofreads and edits a variety of materials including but not limited to fact sheets, action alerts, memos, and blogs.

Attends, takes accurate notes and reports back on legislative and administration hearings and briefings as directed by PAL lobbyists.

Attends and takes accurate notes on coalition and internal conference/zoom calls as directed by PAL lobbyists.

Assists PAL staff in lobbying Congress as directed by PAL lobbyists (phone calls, individual emails, zoom meetings, community lobby days).

Manages Hill e-mail blasts.

Schedules and participates in Hill meetings as directed by PAL lobbyists and conducts follow-up if requested.

Monitors legislation and federal rules of interest to PAL.

Keeps apprised of issue areas assigned PAL teams work on.

Coordinates and organizes fly-ins and events (virtual and in-person), including budget management, travel, catering, meeting scheduling, and serves as the main contact for attendees.

Plans and staff events including Hill briefings, receptions, and meetings as requested by supported team lobbyists.

Creates and maintains Congressional activity trackers, spreadsheets, and databases as requested by PAL staff.

Conducts research, as requested, on Members of Congress and issues of interest to PAL.

Moderates listservs for lobbyists as requested.

Monitors media coverage of interest to PAL.

Assists in booking travel for clients and partners.

Assists PAL National Communications Strategist as requested.

Administrative Support/Internal Coordination (15%)

Stays apprised of technology of help to the department (such as bill tracking software).

Coordinates closely with legislative assistant colleague and provides help when needed.

Serves as liaison between PAL and Earthjustice WebMaster, e-mail alert team, and other Earthjustice departments as directed by internal teams.

Assists PAL National Communications Strategist/Social Media team with PAL twitter as requested.

Assists PAL Administrative Assistant regarding PAL administrative functions and needs as requested.

Supervision (15%)

Recruits, supervises, and manages projects of PAL interns as required

Qualifications:

· Bachelor’s degree required or 4+ years of relevant experience (2 years of experience for an Associate’s degree).

· Experience with the legislative process and/ or environmental experience is a plus

· Strong computer skills, including Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access), and Google Drive.

· Strong organization skills, including the ability to work collaboratively in teams managing multiple projects with complex deliverables, and consistently meet deadlines.

· Outstanding oral and written communications skills, including excellent command of spelling, punctuation, and grammar.

· Good judgment, professionalism, composure under pressure, and a sense of humor.

· Willingness to be transparent and assertive regarding challenges, opportunities, and professional growth goals.

· Proven ability to take initiative.

· Demonstrates an awareness and sensitivity to the needs and concerns of individuals from diverse cultures, backgrounds, and orientations.

· Contributes to the creation of a diverse, equitable, and inclusive work culture that encourages and celebrates differences.

Salary is dependent on experience and location.

Salary range in Washington, DC: $64,400-$71,600

We offer a mission- and employee-focused work environment and a competitive compensation package, including excellent benefits. Earthjustice is an equal opportunity employer and highly values diversity.

To Apply:

Interested candidates should submit the following via Jobvite:

Resume

Cover letter

Writing Sample (3-4 pages maximum)

Click here to apply: https://app.jobvite.com/j?cj=o5GUjfwI&s=The_Hill

Please reach out to jobs@earthjustice.org if you are having technical difficulties submitting your application. No phone calls, drop-ins, or hard copies. Earthjustice only accepts resumes submitted for positions that are currently open. Unsolicited resumes, or resumes for posted positions that are not submitted via the on-line application process (where available), will not be reviewed or retained.

Earthjustice is driven by a passion for justice, partnership, and excellence. Our core values lead us to seek a broad range of perspectives and backgrounds to achieve our mission and to maintain an inclusive environment where all staff are valued and respected. As an equal opportunity employer, we are committed to employment practices that ensure that employees and applicants for employment are provided with equal opportunities without regard to race, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, age, religion, physical or mental disability, medical condition, veteran status, marital status, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, genetic information, or any other factor that is not related to the position.

For positions located within the City and County of San Francisco Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider for employment-qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

For positions located within the City of Los Angeles: We will consider qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the Los Angeles Fair Chance Initiative for Hiring.