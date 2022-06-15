trending:

Jobs

The City of San Antonio, REQUEST for PROPOSALS

MEMORANDUM

The City of San Antonio (“City”) seeks proposals from qualified respondents interested in providing federal consultant services. This solicitation is issued to select one or multiple respondents to provide federal legislative, regulatory and government affairs services. Respondents will manage a broad range of priorities, initiatives, and activities to advance the City’s interests.

To receive a copy of this Request for Proposals (“RFP”) all respondents must first register online at: http://www.sanantonio.gov/purchasing/SAePS.aspx

A Pre-Submittal Conference will be help via WebEx call at 2:00 p.m., Central Time, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Attendance is optional but highly encouraged. Respondents may call:

Toll Free Dial-In Number: 1-415-655-001

Meeting Number (Access Code): 2457 853 2342

Meeting Password: FEDREP2022

Please direct questions concerning this RFP to Gregory Desir, Procurement Specialist III, gregory.desir@sanantonio.gov.

All proposals must be received no later than 11:00 a.m., Central Time on July 25, 2022. Only electronic submissions will be accepted.

