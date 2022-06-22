Director of Community Relations/Deputy Director of State Relations

Overview

The University at Buffalo, a flagship of the SUNY system, invites applications for the Director of Community Relations/Deputy Director of State Relations. In this role, you will serve as the key strategic advisor to UB’s senior leadership in matters of the university’s community relations.

The university seeks to recruit and retain a diverse workforce as a reflection of our commitment to serve the diverse people of Buffalo, to maintain the excellence of the university and to offer our students richly varied disciplines, perspectives, and ways of knowing and learning.

Reporting to the Chief of Staff to the President, and working in concert with the Director of Government Relations, the Director of Community Relations/Deputy Director of State Relations (DCR/DDSR) serves as the University at Buffalo’s (UB) lead staff member, policy advisor, strategist and liaison in matters concerning community relations, including the university’s relationships with city, county and town elected and government officials, the university’s multiple neighborhoods, and its advocacy and engagement with local businesses, organizations and citizens’ groups. In addition, the DCR/DDSR works as a partner with the Director of Government Relations to plan and implement advocacy with the state legislature, state elected officials, state agencies, and government relations staff at SUNY System Administration to promote the strategic interests of the university.

Duties and responsibilities

• Serveas the key strategic advisor to UB’s senior leadership in matters of the university’s community relations.

• Develop strategic plans and implement programs and initiatives to build strong, supportive partnerships with UB’s regional residents, community organizations, schools, civic and business groups, and local government, advancing the overall interests of the university, building the university’s community reputation and presence, and increasing awareness and support from the array of community stakeholders.

• Lead collaborative efforts across UB’s administrative and academic units to advance the university’s community relations.

• Support and manage the staff in the Office of Community Relations.

• Act as the university’s primary liaison with the full range of community stakeholders, often serving as the representative of the president and other senior leadership.

• Respond to inquiries and engage in outreach as appropriate with community elected officials, and with citizens, civic organizations, and other interest groups relevant to the university’s community relations.

• Be familiar with the legislative, regulatory and rulemaking processes in New York State.

• Analyze, monitor, and report on state legislation through the use of the Legislative Retrieval System or comparable database.

• Participate in the full range of UB’s state relations activities as directed by the Director of Government Relations.

• Other duties as assigned.

Outstanding Benefits Package

Working at UB comes with benefits that exceed salary alone. There are personal rewards including comprehensive health and retirement plan options. We also focus on creating and sustaining a healthy mix of work, personal and academic pursuit – all in an effort to support your work-life effectiveness. Visit our benefits website to learn about our benefit packages.

About The University at Buffalo

The University at Buffalo (UB) #ubuffalo is one of America’s leading public research universities and a flagship of the State University of New York system, recognized for our excellence and our impact. UB is a premier, research-intensive public university dedicated to academic excellence. Our research, creative activity and people positively impact the world. Like the city we call home, UB is distinguished by a culture of resilient optimism, resourceful thinking and pragmatic dreaming that enables us to reach others every day. Visit our website to learn more about the University at Buffalo.





University at Buffalo is an affirmative action/equal opportunity employer and, in keeping with our commitment, welcomes all to apply including veterans and individuals with disabilities.

Minimum Qualifications

• Bachelor’s degree required.

• Three years of experience in professional assignments focused on community relations and engagement.

• Evidence of positive community relationships and meaningful community service.

• Three years of experience in state legislative affairs, state government, or legislative advocacy, or a similarly complex assignment/organization.

• Knowledge and understanding of the organization and operation of New York state government and the legislative process at the state level.

• Demonstrated knowledge of the mission, purpose, and organization of a major public research university.

• Understanding of public policy issues and interests impacting public higher education.

• Successfully held administrative positions demonstrating effective leadership and analytical skills as well as excellent organizational and managerial abilities.

• Evidence of outstanding verbal and written communication skills.

• Experience managing complex, and sometimes high profile and controversial issues.

Preferred Qualifications

• More than three years of experience in professional assignments focused on community relations and engagement.

• More than three years of experience in state legislative affairs, state government, or legislative advocacy, or a similarly complex assignment/organization.

• Detailed knowledge and understanding of New York State government and its agencies.

• Advanced academic degree.

• Professional experience in or related to higher education.

Salary Range:

Commensurate with Experience