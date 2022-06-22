DEPUTY LEGISLATIVE DIRECTOR

Washington DC

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, a powerful voice for working men and women, is seeking a Deputy Legislative Director to represent the UFCW on policy and legislative matters at the Federal, State and Municipal levels. Supervises the UFCW State Legislative operation under the direction of the Director.

Major Duties and Responsibilities

· Assist the Legislative Director in developing plans and process for division work at the Federal, State and Municipal level.

· Work with Members of Congress, Federal agencies, Governors, and State and City Elected officials.

· Supervise professional staff as assigned, including, but not limited to: recommending and approving of schedules, travel assignments, evaluating job performance and issuing work assignments.

· Provide strategic and policy support to UFCW local offices, state federations, allied organizations, and progressive state legislators as they work to pass a working families’ legislative agenda and defeat anti-worker bills.

· Ability to work effectively in a team environment, in both a lead and a support role.

· Organize time efficiently and delivers accurate work product under tight deadlines.

· Demonstrate superior attention to detail.

· Responds orally and in writing to government officials, union officers, local union representatives, and partners.

· Attends and represents the UFCW at conferences and meetings as well as at seminars and training programs for union officers, staff, or members on legislative issues. Prepare for and attend meetings, congressional hearings, conferences, and other legislative events.

· Extensive travel and long/irregular hours required, including nights and weekends in performance of the duties of the job.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Political Science or related field (or equivalent related experience) Bachelor’s degree in Political Science, History, Communications or related field (or equivalent related experience) and at least eight years of substantial experience in legislative work or issue campaigns. Experience developing and analyzing policy required. Previous experience in the labor movement is desirable.

Must have extensive working knowledge of the legislative process at all levels. Must be knowledgeable of Capitol Hill and congressional processes. Must have knowledge of State and Local legislative processes. Must have a commitment to advancing UFCW values, missions and goals.

Exceptional analytical, research, writing and oral communications skills. Must be able to articulate legislative concepts and complex issues tactfully and effectively to a variety of audiences.

Effective time management skills, including demonstrated ability to manage and prioritize multiple tasks and projects.

Demonstrated ability to adjust tone, arguments and strategy for a variety of audiences and changing demands.

Must be able to analyze and interpret legislative and regulatory proposals and develop strategies to influence appropriate government agencies and Congress.

Requires strong interpersonal skills and ability to deal effectively with elected union officers and staff, with government officials and others on behalf of the UFCW, sometimes concerning highly charged and important legislative and political issues.

Compensation: Salary commensurate with experience. Generous benefits.

Duration: Full time. Posting closes when position is filled.

Vaccination Requirement: The UFCW requires all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment, consistent with applicable law.

To apply submit cover letter and resume to: http://jobs.localjobnetwork.com/j/67523619

We believe our success rests on recruiting and retaining a diverse staff. UFCW is an equal opportunity employer. Women and people of color are encouraged to apply. Reasonable accommodations will be provided pursuant to the state and federal laws.