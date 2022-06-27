trending:

Federal Government Affairs and Member Programs Manager

Northern California Power Agency (NCPA) is hiring a Federal Government Affairs and Member Programs Manager at our Headquarters office in Roseville, CA.

Responsibilities of this position include proactively advocating before Congress and federal agencies to advance NCPA’s federal policy priorities and educating Members of Congress and legislative staff about key energy, tax, federal power, environmental, wildfire, and other policy issues impacting NCPA and its member systems. This role involves the development of advocacy materials and preparation of regular updates and analysis of federal issues for NCPA’s Legislative and Regulatory Affairs Committee to support position development and member involvement. It also includes coordinating closely with NCPA’s partner organizations in the public power arena and other industry organizations to advance shared policy objectives related to federal issues.

This position also includes a focus on member programs—working to actively engage our membership in support of the agency’s advocacy and creating forums where NCPA members can interact directly with policymakers and stakeholders on the agency’s priority policy issues. This position is based out of NCPA’s headquarters offices in Roseville, California, and entails periodic travel to Washington, DC.

Competitive Pay | Excellent Benefits | CalPERS Pension | Hybrid Telework Option

Learn more and apply online at: www.ncpa.com/careers/

