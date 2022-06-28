Senior Director, Housing and Economic Policy

Washington Bureau

Washington, DC

COMPANY OVERVIEW

The National Urban League which has had a formal presence in the U.S. Capitol for more than 50 years, advancing policies that protect and expand civil rights for more than 50 years seeks candidates for the newly created role of Senior Director, Housing and Economic Policy. The Washington Bureau focuses on policy and advocacy goals grounded in the local program experiences of the Urban League’s more than 90 affiliates throughout the U.S. Informed by this on-the-ground, real-world perspective, the Bureau is uniquely qualified to lead policy discussions that directly impact the capacity of urban communities to grow and prosper. Through its D.C. presence, the Urban League pushes for greater resources and more effective policies to advance economic and social equality.

ROLE SUMMARY

The Senior Director, will design, develop, and implement the policy priorities and advocacy strategies for areas of responsibility, including policy issues related to lending, community reinvestment, economic development, small business and housing and will serve as the chief housing and economic policy officer and represent the organization on Capitol Hill, in the Executive Branch, and in the policy, advocacy and business communities. This role is also responsible for leading the organization’s efforts to advance Black economic growth nationally including through leadership of a Black economic taskforce and will collaborate with organization’s Economic and Housing programs staff and provide policy guidance and “client-support” services to the affiliate movement.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES

Engage key legislators, policymakers, and advocacy organizations to advance the organization’s federal policy and advocacy agenda by skillfully navigating the legislative and regulatory process to achieve results

Lead the development of the organization’s federal agenda in the areas of housing, small business development, contracting, banking, and other economic priorities as part of the policy team

Provide high value to the organization by developing & executing strategic policy & advocacy campaigns to advance Black economic growth

Monitor and inform the organization and the affiliate movement on all related federal economic and housing policy activities

Work collaboratively with the organization’s economic and housing programming staff

Develop and implement a rigorous policy events schedule and requisite briefing materials

Lead the development and execution of housing and economic policy panels for the Annual Legislative Policy Conference; specifically, (but not limited) as it relates to speakers, Capitol Hill affiliate meetings, materials, and the legislative agenda

Contribute to the organization’s fundraising effort, specifically the Urban Solutions Council

Serve as point of contact to relevant funders (Urban Solutions Council) and manage grant relations to include informing granting foundations of events and materials being produced by the organization

LEADERSHIP SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

Minimum of five years of legislative affairs, government relations, policy

or advocacy experience

Experience working in a nonprofit organization, trade association,

financial services institution, federal agency, economic policy think tank, or other organization advancing housing or economic policy

Indirect or direct Capitol Hill experience working on economic, housing, and financial related issues

Able to interact effectively with a wide range of persons with diverse backgrounds and expertise

BA/BA with Master’s degree preferred

Inquisitive, self-starter; ability to work independently and flexibly in a high- pressure environment

Interested candidates and sources please send your details to: SD-HEP@divsearch.com