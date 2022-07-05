trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Jobs

Associate

Job Title: Associate

Job Duration: Full Time

Company: Keybridge Communications

About Our Company: Keybridge Communications is a DC-based public relations firm that specializes in writing, media placement, and issue advocacy. For more information about our company, visit: www.keybridgecommunications.com.

Work Experience: 0-3 years

Qualifications: We are seeking a bright, energetic, self-motivated college graduate for an associate position. 

Responsibilities include: 

•          Pitching media outlets, including newspaper, radio, and television

•          Developing relationships with members of the press

•          Drafting written materials including op-eds, press releases, pitch letters and talking points

•          Compiling media lists and reports

•          Managing complex issue campaigns, including, creation and execution of strategic public relations plans

•          Performing other public relations tasks as needed

•          Working under deadline in a fast paced environment

Must have strong organizational skills, exceptional attention to detail, and an interest in current events and public policy. 

Salary: $53,000

Benefits: 401K, Vacation, Dental, Health, Disability

Job Category: Public Relations

Location: Washington, DC 20007 USA

Employer Contact Information

Name: Julia Lehner, jlehner@kbc.us

Instructions:  Please send brief cover letter and resume to jlehner@kbc.us. No phone calls, please.

Most Popular

  1. Stunned by UFOs, ...
  2. Kinzinger shares compilation of ...
  3. New omicron subvariant BA.5 now a ...
  4. NJ governor weighs in on Newsom ...
  5. Cassidy Hutchinson testimony prompts ...
  6. Georgia grand jury subpoenas ...
  7. Trump troubles open path for Senate ...
  8. Now more than ever, Democrats need ...
  9. Seven close races that could decide ...
  10. Oil industry group: White House ...
  11. Most Americans have poor ...
  12. Advocates warn US at risk of losing ...
  13. 10-year-old girl denied abortion in ...
  14. White House staffer’s Jan. 6 ...
  15. Who caused the Russo-Ukrainian ...
  16. Did the Supreme Court just tell the ...
  17. Romney: Trump’s return would likely ...
  18. The Supreme Court fires broadside ...
Load more

Video

See all Video