Job Description, American Apparel & Footwear Association, AAFA

Position Title: Director of Sustainability

Supervisor: Senior Vice President, Policy

Classification: Exempt

Department: Policy Team

Location: Based in Washington, DC area. Requires some domestic travel, periodic international travel.

www.aafaglobal.org/careers

Basic Function

The primary objective of this position is to serve as the association’s chief advocate and spokesperson on matters of sustainability and product safety. The Director of Sustainability is the liaison to the 600 plus member Environmental Committee, the 600 plus member Product Safety Council (PSC), and the Board-level Sustainability Committee. The Director of Sustainability serves as the principal issue manager for issues under the purview of these groups.

Specific Responsibilities

· Serve as issue manager for all sustainability, product safety, and chemical management matters:

o Advocate on sustainability, product safety, and chemical management issues before Congress, Executive Branch, independent agencies, as well as state and local legislatures and agencies and foreign governments.

o Initiate and manage all communications with the Environmental Committee, the Product Safety Council, and the Board-level Sustainability Committee.

o Develop and implement recommendations on policy positions to C-level Board and other AAFA members.

o Organize in-person meetings and regular conference calls/briefings for the Environmental Committee (three meetings per year). Organize regular conference call briefings for the Product Safety Council and the Board-level Sustainability Committee.

o Develop legislative, industry, and regulatory strategies, including state, national, and international level campaigns to achieve AAFA objectives.

o Supervise outside consultants hired to support advocacy and information gathering efforts.

o Conceptualize and implement member-facing industry tools, best practices, goals/standards, etc.

o Represent AAFA in speeches, member meetings, media interviews, and video appearances.

o Write op-eds and articles to be published in national or social media.

o Conceive of and supervise task forces developed to advance member interests on specific issues.

o Supervise allocation of staff and resources, drawn from all departments across the enterprise, on issue.

o Supervise AAFA staff deployed to work on Strategic Plan elements under purview.

· Respond to detailed inquiries from AAFA member companies and in a timely and accurate manner.

· Support the Communications and Marketing department in developing and refining media-facing and consumer-facing talking points on issues related to sustainability and product safety.

· Monitor state, national, and international sustainability and product safety industry, legislative, and regulatory issues affecting AAFA member companies through media and online research.

· Closely collaborate with the Education and Programming department and Communications and Marketing department to assist with planning, execution, and success of the annual AAFA Product Safety and Compliance Seminar, the annual AAFA Traceability & Sustainability Conference, and other related AAFA events. This includes providing ideas for compelling content and speakers to drive registration and revenue goals.

· Participate in lobbying activities associated with the Policy Team on all issues, as needed.

· Ensure adequate and timely preparation of any Policy Team documents, including briefing books and reports.

· Design and manage budget under purview.

· Maintain a relentless focus on the needs of our membership.

Qualifications:

BA/BS (Masters preferred).

5-7 years related policy experience in sustainability and/or product safety/chemical management.

Experience in industry a plus. Capitol Hill or state legislature experience is also a plus.

Excellent communication skills.

Excellent writing skills and keen attention to detail.



Applicants must submit cover letter, resume, and salary requirements to jobapps@aafaglobal.org.

We encourage all candidates to apply to AAFA. AAFA is committed to diversity and inclusivity across all of our operations.

BENEFITS:

· Medical/Dental/Vision insurance

· Short- and long-term disability insurance

· Life insurance

· 401(K) Plan with profit sharing

· Generous PTO and holiday time

· Regular telework flexibility (position requires at least two days per week onsite plus some travel, 5-10%)

About the American Apparel & Footwear Association

The American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA) is the national trade association representing apparel, footwear and other sewn products companies, and their suppliers, which compete in the global market. Representing more than 1,000 world famous name brands, AAFA is the trusted public policy and political voice of the apparel and footwear industry, its management and shareholders, its three million U.S. workers, and its contribution of more than $350 billion in annual U.S. retail sales. AAFA drives progress on three key priorities: Brand Protection; Supply Chain & Sourcing; Trade, Logistics, & Manufacturing. AAFA approaches this work through the lens of purpose-driven leadership in a manner that supports each member’s ability to build and sustain inclusive and diverse cultures, meet and advance ESG goals, and draw upon the latest technology.