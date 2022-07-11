Job Description: Chief Public Policy and Government Relations Officer

Job Title: Chief Public Policy & Government Relations Officer FLSA Status: Exempt Department: Policy Reports To: Chief Strategy Officer

Purpose:

Prevent Child Abuse America (PCA America) is a leading champion for all children in the United States. Founded in 1972, we are the nation’s oldest and largest organization dedicated to the primary prevention of child abuse and neglect, working to actively prevent all forms of child abuse and neglect before it happens. Our success is founded on a nationwide network of state chapters and six hundred Healthy Families America (HFA) home visiting sites. We also conduct, translate, and disseminate innovative research based on science that our vast network then puts into action. And we raise public awareness and advocate for family-friendly policies at the national, state, and local levels to support transformative programs and promote the conditions and contexts that help children, families, and communities across the country thrive.

The Chief Public Policy and Government Relations Officer reports directly to the Chief Strategy Officer and provides public policy and advocacy leadership, including mobilizing support for the organization’s federal policy priorities, participating and leading national coalitions and increasing the advocacy capacity of the Prevent Child Abuse America state chapter network, and Healthy Families America home visiting sites. The position will work in partnership with the Senior Leadership Team, Board of Directors, State Chapters, and Healthy Families America sites to set the organization’s advocacy agenda, develop policy positions and papers, analyze legislative developments, and represent Prevent Child Abuse America and the child abuse prevention field on Capitol Hill, in state legislatures throughout the country and in public advocacy forums. The Chief Public Policy and Government Relations Officer plays a critical role on the Senior Leadership Team and manages a staff of three.

The ideal candidate is a seasoned executive and policy expert who is comfortable with public speaking, working through complex policy and political issues and committed to advancing the child abuse prevention field through policy and advocacy.

Roles and responsibilities:

· Develop and implement Prevent Child Abuse America’s legislative and public policy positions and strategies, including advocating for policy change and appropriations.

· Draft federal legislative and state specific policy agendas.

· Monitor and analyze federal legislative activities as well as federal administrative rule actions in areas relevant to child abuse prevention and related topics.

· Provide overall policy leadership and relevant legislative and advocacy information to the state chapters and Healthy Families America sites.

· Cultivate key relationships with elected and appointed officials, staff, decision makers and related governmental bodies and leaders.

· Act as policy/advocacy liaison to key internal and external audiences, including chapter and network partners, board members, pro bono legal counsel, and consultants, among others.

· Coordinate advocacy events, including Digital Advocacy Day for CAP Month, Hill visits, congressional appearances and testimony, and other policy/advocacy related activities.

· In partnership with Communications Department, lead strategic messaging and communications efforts, including creating policy briefs, one-pagers, talking points, testimony, policy statements, advocacy alerts and/or presentation decks to advance policy priorities.

· Serve as liaison to state chapter network and Healthy Families America sites on federal legislative issues.

· Provide technical assistance support and consultation to state chapter network and Healthy Families America sites on state specific policy issues.

· Prepare, develop, implement, and evaluate departmental short and long-term strategic plans and objectives that align with overall strategic goals of PCA America.

· Devise, execute, and measure the organization’s policy and advocacy efforts, effectiveness, and impact.

· Supervise, coach, and collaborate with policy staff to ensure programmatic and team success, as well as support the team’s ongoing professional development and growth.

· Develop and oversee annual budget for the policy department.

· Serve as member of the senior leadership team.

· Participate in organization wide activities, including the adaptive strategy process, budgeting, and performance reviews.

· Staff the Chapters and Public Policy (ChaPP) Committee of the PCA America Board.

Please note: this list of responsibilities is not all-inclusive and may be expanded to include other duties and responsibilities as management deems necessary from time to time.

Expectations:

· Demonstrate ethical behavior and business practices and ensure that own behavior and that of others is consistent with ethical standards and aligns with the values of the organization.

· Demonstrate a willingness to be flexible, versatile, and/or tolerant in a changing work environment while maintaining effectiveness and efficiency.

· Establish and maintain positive working relationships with others, both internally and externally, to achieve the goals of the organization.

· Maintain a proactive, collaborative, and supportive management style that focuses on the development and empowerment of employees at all levels.

· Demonstrate the capacity to transform processes and strategy in a manner that motivates the team, fosters alignment, and produces strong results.

· Speak, listen, and write in a clear, thorough, and timely manner using appropriate and effective communication tools and techniques.

· Develop new and unique ways to improve operations of the department and to create new opportunities.

· Assess situations to determine the importance, urgency, and risks, and make clear decisions that are timely and in the best interests of the department and organization.

· Assess problem situations to identify causes, gather and process relevant information, generate viable solutions, and make recommendations and/or resolve the problem.

· Assess options and actions based on trends and conditions in the environment and the vision and values of the organization.

· Demonstrate the maturity to keep things in perspective and manage calmly through setbacks.

· Hold a passionate interest in the mission of Prevent Child Abuse America.

· Demonstrate commitment to advancing race equity and social justice in the context of child abuse prevention.

Necessary qualifications and skills:

· Bachelor’s degree with emphasis on Public Policy, Public Affairs, Public Health, Business Administration, or related field required. Master’s degree preferred.

· Minimum of 15 years of related experience, including working on Capitol Hill

· Track record of success in developing and executing a policy agenda that results in transformational change.

· Excellent communications skills, including both written and verbal.

Other qualifications:

· Excellent supervisory skills and ability to provide professional development and support to staff.

· Excellent problem solver and critical thinker, who can synthesize information, ask insightful questions, think on your feet, and spot trends quickly.

· Strategic and creative visionary who can take a nebulous idea, translate it into a program design, and lead a team to turn it into reality.

· Creative thinker, joyful collaborator, self-starter, and detail-oriented communicator, with a positive approach, can-do attitude and a sense of humor.

· Excellent project management and organizational skills

· Willingness and ability to exceed the “typical” job expectations on specific occasions (i.e. work late hours and/or weekends when project deadlines, events or travel require it).

· Proficiency with Microsoft Office products, including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

Travel:

Travel may be required at various times of the year (approximately 15% throughout the year pending COVID-related restrictions).

Work environment:

This is a full-time position in a professional office environment at the Prevent Child Abuse America policy office in Washington, DC.

Compensation:

· Benefits include health, dental, life, vision, and disability insurance, and 401(k)

· Each full-time employee receives paid holidays, sick days, vacation days, and personal days in accordance with PCA America employee handbook.

· Salary is commensurate with educational and professional experience.

To learn more about Prevent Child Abuse America, please visit: www.preventchildabuse.org. To learn more about Healthy Families America, please visit: www.healthyfamiliesamerica.org.

Prevent Child Abuse America provides equal employment opportunity to all individuals. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, gender identity/gender expression, sexual orientation, marital status, pregnancy, age, national origin, veteran status, disability, or any other characteristic protected by state, federal, or local law.