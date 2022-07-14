SENIOR MANAGER, COMMUNICATIONS

BACKGROUND

Since 1991, NBCC has been at the vanguard of the breast cancer movement – elevating breast cancer to an issue of national significance, leveraging billions of federal dollars for research and care, and empowering tens of thousands of breast cancer survivors to become effective advocates for themselves, and for all those at risk of breast cancer. NBCC is the organization that will end breast cancer; we are activists who set a research agenda to ensure that outcome, who tell the truth about breast cancer, upend the status quo, and empower survivors to be leaders for this cause.

POSITION SUMMARY

The Senior Manager of Communications will help develop and manage a robust comprehensive, communication, marketing and media outreach strategy that aims to advance NBCC’s policy and program agendas. The role will push NBCC to innovate beyond the current communications and marketing activities and seek out creative opportunities for elevating NBCC’s visibility, program activities and policy agenda. This position is responsible for promotion of programmatic accomplishments, online marketing, and social media functions, the promotion of online advocacy strategies, and media engagement.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

The role will be responsible for, but not limited to, the following tasks:

· Help develop and manage NBCC’s communications and media outreach strategy, policy, and campaigns with print, online, electronic, and broadcast media, at the national, state and local level to enhance the visibility and awareness of NBCC.

· Establish and maintain relationships with key outlets and reporters to advance communications and messaging strategies. Effectively manage inbound media inquiries and define and facilitate responses.

· Conceive and implement outreach strategies for NBCC’s initiatives, signature programs (Project LEAD and Annual Leadership Summit), and events. Set goals, identify target audiences and craft tailored messages.

· Develop and implement innovative and creative electronic communications programs, including web-based interactive efforts such as blogging communities, online social networks, and photo and video communities. Set goals, identify target audiences, and increase online presence.

· Lead the design and content creation for communications collateral for the organization and for specific events.

· Oversee the process to complete regular publications including online and offline newsletters, blog posts, LTE’s and create and manage the editorial calendar.

· Work closely with development to create online fundraising programs content, email campaigns and cause related marketing campaigns.

· Drive awareness and engage NBCC’s advocacy community to act in support of NBCC’s public policy priorities.

· Establish priorities and employ metrics to ensure programs reach short and long-term goals within critical deadlines.

SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITIES

This job has no supervisory responsibilities:

QUALIFICATION & REQUIREMENTS

· Bachelor’s degree required; graduate degree preferred.

· Five to Seven years of strategic communications and media outreach experience, preferably serving nonprofit organizations or public interest groups at a national level.

· Quantifiable success in developing, executing, and evolving comprehensive and proactive communications strategies and campaigns.

· Outstanding overall communications skills, written and verbal.

· Dynamic, proactive, and effective leadership abilities with a positive, “make-it-happen” attitude and entrepreneurial spirit. Strong management skills. Hands-on leadership style.

· Passion and commitment to the mission and goals of NBCC, and a comfort level interfacing with diverse communities, including scientific, government and corporate leaders; politically savvy.

· Intellectual curiosity and acuity, agility and flexibility, sense of urgency, and ability to thrive in a fast- paced culture.

· Professional demeanor and maturity.

HOW TO APPLY

Email letter of interest with resume to jobs@stopbreastcancer.org with “Senior Manager, Communications” in the subject line. No calls please. NBCC is an equal opportunity employer that welcomes applications from all.

DISCLAIMER

This is a full-time permanent in-person position. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all NBCC staff are currently working remotely and working in the office twice a month for the foreseeable future. It is anticipated that staff will again be office based on a more frequent basis when it is safe to do so.

NATIONAL BREAST CANCER COALITION VACCINATION POLICY

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Breast Cancer Coalition (“NBCC”) has prioritized employee safety and well-being as well as the safety of our family members and communities. NBCC requires that all Employees be fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.