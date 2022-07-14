Director, Grassroots Engagement

Announcement

BACKGROUND

Since 1991, NBCC has been at the vanguard of the breast cancer movement – elevating breast cancer to an issue of national significance, leveraging billions of federal dollars for research and care, and empowering tens of thousands of breast cancer survivors to become effective advocates for themselves, and for all those at risk of breast cancer. NBCC is the organization that will end breast cancer; we are activists who set a research agenda to ensure that outcome, who tell the truth about breast cancer, upend the status quo, and empower survivors to be leaders for this cause.

POSITION SUMMARY

The Director, Grassroots Engagement will manage field and grow the National Breast Cancer Coalition’s national grassroots advocacy network. Working with Chief Policy Officer, leverage network to implement legislative and programmatic priorities and strategies.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

The Director, Grassroots Engagement will be responsible for, but not limited to, the following tasks:

Serving as liaison between board organizations, state coordinator organizations, member organizations, team leaders and other key grassroots advocates

Working with Chief Policy Officer, Implementing legislative and programmatic strategies at the grassroots level

Providing technical assistance to the network on state and local coalition group development

Establishing a process for regular meetings with state coordinators and liaisons (e.g., quarterly meetings, conference calls) to discuss strengths and weaknesses, and ways to improve the effectiveness of the network

Preparing briefings and other written materials for the field as needed

Maintaining frequent and ongoing communication with the grassroots network—communicating organizational, policy and procedural changes in a timely fashion

Serving as point of contact for national action alert and grassroots advocacy efforts

Managing day to day operations of the national grassroots network

Providing oversight of field and government relations special projects such as lobby day, team leader training, grassroots campaigns, congressional and state forums, etc.

Preparing periodic reports to President and board on the progress of grassroots network efforts and initiatives

Developing strategies for expanding and diversifying the grassroots network—establishing outreach goals and targets

Overseeing and implementing networks such as Emerging Leaders Initiative and state networks.

Developing guidelines, procedures, and budgets for field operations

Communicating recommendations resulting from state coordinator meetings to President, Chief of Staff and Chief Policy Officer, for consideration/action

SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITIES

· Currently there are no supervisory responsibilities

QUALIFICATION & REQUIREMENTS

This a senior level position, the Director, Grassroots Engagement shall possess:

Ability to interact at the highest level of professionalism with all grassroot advocates, consultants, corporate and board contacts, White House, state, federal and local officials, and the public

Demonstrated supervisory, budgetary, communication and organizational skills

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite

Experience in women’s health issues and public policy development and implementation a plus

Minimally a Bachelor’s degree in political science or related field

Master’s degree preferred

Minimum five (5) years of national grassroots, organizational, network development and management experience

HOW TO APPLY

Email letter of interest with resume to jobs@stopbreastcancer.org with “Director, Grassroots Engagement” in the subject line. No calls please. NBCC is an equal opportunity employer that welcomes applications from all.

DISCLAIMER

This is a full-time permanent in-person position. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all NBCC staff are currently working remotely and working in the office twice a month for the foreseeable future. It is anticipated that staff will again be office based on a more frequent basis when it is safe to do so.

NATIONAL BREAST CANCER COALITION VACCINATION POLICY

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Breast Cancer Coalition (“NBCC”) has prioritized employee safety and well-being as well as the safety of our family members and communities. NBCC requires that all Employees be fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.