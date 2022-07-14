Position Description:

Government Affairs Director

(Full Time / Alexandria VA or Remote)

NENA: The 9-1-1 Association is seeking qualified candidates to serve as the NENA Government Affairs Director. The Government Affairs Director reports to the CEO of NENA.

About NENA

NENA: The 9-1-1 Association empowers its members and the greater 9-1-1 community to provide the best possible emergency response through standards development, training, thought leadership, outreach, and advocacy. The organization’s vision is a public made safer by 9-1-1 services delivered by highly-trained emergency-communications professionals and powered by the latest technologies.

Responsibilities

You must be diligent and proactive, demonstrate excellent judgment, employ both strategic and tactical thinking, and be able to work on myriad concurrent projects – both collaboratively and independently – in a small-team environment. In addition, you are expected to:

Execute on a government affairs and regulatory strategy that furthers NENA’s members’ interests within the executive branch, legislative branch, and regulatory agencies.

Represent NENA’s membership before governmental and political entities, including the U.S. federal government, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, U.S. congress, state governments, and municipal entities.

· Deliver NENA messaging to target audiences succinctly, directly, and effectively in both written and verbal communications through expertly-written reports, regulatory filings, briefing papers, social media posts, press statements, and collateral associated with NENA events.

Establish and maintain productive relationships with government officials, NENA chapters, policy organizations, and other relevant partners in the United States.

Represent NENA on U.S. legislative, regulatory, and other policy matters, provide strategic and tactical direction, and champion NENA’s interests.

Work closely with industry allies and develop new partnerships.

Monitor expected and pending state and federal legislative, regulatory, and other policy developments.

Ensure NENA is compliant with U.S. registration, lobbying disclosure, and campaign finance laws.

· Manage support help, law firms, and consultants.

Design, plan, and execute NENA’s annual fly-in event, 9-1-1 Goes to Washington.

· Author magazine columns, op eds, presentations, and talking points for diverse audiences, including NENA members, the Board of Directors, the greater 9-1-1 community, and the public.

· Draft responses to media inquiries and act as a NENA spokesperson on government-affairs issues.

Develop and execute grassroots advocacy campaigns.

Manage member-comprised policy committees.

Other duties as assigned.

Professional Experience & Qualifications

· Law degree with membership in the Virginia or District of Columbia bar is preferred.

o Applicants with an advanced degree and job experience in public policy will also be considered.

· Extensive experience working with the following U.S. government bodies:

o U.S. Federal Communications Commission

o U.S. National 911 Program Office

o U.S. Department of Defense

o U.S. Department of Homeland Security

· Experience working for a small-staff association is preferred.

· Experience in event planning and management is preferred.

Travel Requirements

You must attend the following in-person events each year:

• 9-1-1 Goes to Washington event (5 days)

• Annual Conference & Expo (7 days)

• Standards & Best Practices Conference (5 days)

• Annual NENA board and staff retreat (3 days)

• Other travel, as assigned (10-20 days)

Location, Pay, and Benefits

NENA is headquartered in Alexandria, VA, and the incumbent may work in-person at NENA’s headquarters. NENA will consider applicants for a remote/telecommuting arrangement, if necessary.

Relocation expenses will not be paid.

Job responsibilities are “full time” and will be compensated on an annual salary basis with twice-monthly pay to be determined by the CEO based on the selected applicant’s qualifications and experience. This position is eligible for standard benefits that include vacation, sick leave, and eligibility to participate in the Association’s retirement plan.

How to Apply

The applicant shall submit the following: (.pdf files only)

• Letter of interest detailing how the applicant meets each of the qualifications above

• Current resume

• One or more writing samples

• Any relevant supporting documentation

• At least two professional references

Via email to:

Brian Fontes

NENA Chief Executive Officer

careers@nena.org

The deadline to apply is 5:00 PM Eastern on July 29, 2022. Applicants will be notified in writing of the disposition of their application once a hiring decision has been made.

NENA: The 9-1-1 Association is an equal opportunity employer, and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, disability, age, political affiliation, genetic information, veteran status, ancestry, national or ethnic origin, or any other characteristic prohibited by law or by the NENA Ethics Policy.