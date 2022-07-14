Job Title: Associate Director of Government Relations

Reports To: Chief of Community & Government Relations

FLSA Status: Exempt

Date: July 2022

Background:

National Brain Tumor Society (NBTS) unrelentingly invests in, mobilizes, and unites our community to discover a cure, deliver effective treatments, and advocate for patients and their care partners.

NBTS is a leading national nonprofit organization with a vision of conquering and curing brain tumors – once and for all. To realize our mission and vision, we inform, connect and convene patients, caregivers, researchers, and other stakeholders involved in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments and health care. Through advocacy, NBTS is a catalyst for change to public policy related to brain tumor research and health care delivery.

Summary:

The Associate Director of Government Relations implements the National Brain Tumor Society’s (NBTS) Government Relations Program to achieve strategic goals across our mission delivery programs. The Associate Director of Government Relations will support the development and implementation of a proactive, well-communicated, comprehensive federal regulatory and legislative policy agenda. They are responsible for engaging with internal and external stakeholders to advance and support NBTS’s Change Program.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

● Implement the NBTS Change Program in coordination with the Chief of Community and Government Relations.

● Analyze, track and write legislative and regulatory policy proposals affecting patients with brain tumors and propose potential policy actions for NBTS to take action on or support

● Foster and develop relationships with policymakers to increase awareness of and advance NBTS policy priorities, with a focus on Champion Building

● Represent NBTS in coalitions and alliances to amplify the impact of NBTS’s mission and policy agenda

● Lead the planning and implementation of select NBTS signature advocacy events in support of the NBTS legislative agenda

● Implement strategic communications around policy agenda and government relations activities

● Write communications to policymakers, including letters and comments on key legislation

● Collaborate with the Associate Director of Government Relations and Grassroots Engagement to develop campaigns to collect stories and related information from advocates

● Research and develop supporting materials and documentation for policy positions

● Create appropriate materials, reports and statistics for NBTS internal and external stakeholders

● Collaborate as appropriate to integrate advocacy into regional signature and community events

● Represent NBTS at external conferences and meetings

● Maintain appropriate records within Phone to Action, Salesforce and other NBTS tools

Education & Experience:

● Master’s in Public Health, Master’s in Public Policy, or equivalent education preferred.

● Bachelor’s degree strongly preferred

● Demonstrated knowledge of the principles and practices of policy, regulation, and legislation

● 4-6 years of related professional experience required. Demonstrated experience advocating and conducting public policy research and development strongly preferred in addition to organizing advocates, volunteers, patients, or caregivers

Required Skills, Knowledge, & Abilities:

● Excellent interpersonal skills, including teamwork /collaboration, flexibility, and empathy skills

● Strong and demonstrated writing, research and analytical skills pertaining to public policy and advocacy activities

● Experience and immediate ability to conduct policy research

● Strong organizational skills and an ability to juggle multiple competing priorities and timelines

● Proven experience in government relations

● A proactive approach to problem-solving and effectively manage challenges to ensure that program initiatives are delivered successfully

● Demonstrated capacity for project development, management and problem solving

● Sound judgment, situational awareness, and ability to carry out work in a culturally competent manner in a variety of settings

● Proactive and able to work independently

● Able to work cross-functionally with teams across the organization

● Strong oral and written communication skills as well as the ability to communicate clearly and concisely in writing and in person

● Confidentiality, discretion, and sensitivity when handling confidential matters

● Comfortable presenting and facilitating in person, via teleconference or webinar

● Commitment to improving the lives of people with brain tumors

Work Environment:

The physical demands and work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

● Location: Remote, work will be performed virtually in a home office environment. This role requires a primary work location in the Eastern or Central time zones of the United States.

● Travel to headquarters and/or meeting locations by walking, car and/or plane may be required less than 20% of the time.

● Position may require light physical effort. On-site work is performed in an ADA compliant office environment, and workspace may be shared.

● Must be able to sit or stand in a stationary position for extended periods of time. This role frequently involves communicating on the phone and using a computer for long periods of time.

NBTS provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment, and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, status as a protected veteran, status as an individual with a disability, or other applicable legally protected characteristics.