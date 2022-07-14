Government Relations Director

The Global Innovation Fund (www.globalinnovation.fund) (GIF) is a non-profit, social-first investment vehicle established as a ‘VC for fragile places’ to find, fund, and scale-up cost-effective, evidence-based innovations that have the potential to measurably improve the lives of millions of people living on $5 a day or less. GIF was founded to invest in innovations in the public or private sector that will inspire fresh thinking and create better solutions in developing countries.

GIF is focused on doing more with less to turn ideas into impact. To achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, the development community needs to draw on the resources of the private sector. GIF’s commitment to being part of the bridge between entrepreneurs and development finance challenges us to be creative and to seek the partnerships that drive creativity, dynamism, and collaboration. GIF’s unique hybrid model, as both a UK registered charity/US 501(c)3 and an investor, reflects our dual mission: to invest in innovations that improve the lives of the poor, and to demonstrate how bringing evidence and the power of the private sector to bear can create new solutions to persistent development problems.

GIF offers grants, loans and equity-type investments ranging from $230,000 USD to $15 million USD to support a range of innovations with strong potential for social impact at a large scale. We support innovators at different phases of development, ranging from early start-up and pilot-testing to rigorous experiments and larger scale implementation. The innovations GIF supports can be located in any developing country and may focus on any sector relevant to international development.

POSITION SUMMARY

The Government Relations Director is a leader in the GIF Policy and Donor Relations team and represents the positions of GIF before federal and state policymakers. This role is responsible for planning and executing a comprehensive, proactive government affairs strategy that advances the mission and goals of GIF. The Director reports to the CEO and regularly engages directly with the CEO and Board of Directors.

This position will be based in GIF’s Washington, DC office.

CORE RESPONSIBILITIES

Develop and implement the company’s advocacy strategy in consultation with internal stakeholders as well as our outside government relations firm

The Director will work with the team on outreach to federal and state government entities and other stakeholders including but not limited to Congress, state lawmakers and industry associations to advance GIF’s priorities and deepen support for GIF

The Director builds and maintains positive relationships with myriad stakeholders to execute GIFs government relations strategy

Will educate Congress, the Administration, and other key stakeholders about innovation and entrepreneurship in international development & promote GIF’s priorities on the relevant issues to obtain their support for GIF and its approach to development

Author advocacy materials to explain public policy issues and GIF’s positions

GIF is a dynamic and rapidly growing organization; the Associate will be expected to adapt quickly to the needs of the organization and could have a range of other duties as assigned.

REQUIRED SKILLS, EXPERIENCE, AND ATTRIBUTES

· Proven experience in government relations

· Extensive knowledge of federal politics, legislative process, and administrative actions (as related to development assistance is especially valuable)

· Able to identify viable legislative or administrative pathways for policy priorities, and develop effective strategies to use those paths

· Comfortable working in a collaborative, inclusive workplace

· Ability to bring together multiple perspectives into a cohesive effort

· Ability to effectively communicate with both internal and external stakeholders

· Exceptional writing skills and ability to create materials that represent the organization’s positions and priorities

· Proven ability to build strong relationships quickly

· Proven ability to get to know an organization and its position quickly

· Interest and experience in a substantive policy area related to GIF’s work

· Proven ability to work in a fast-paced environment—both independently and as part of a team—and be self starting, goal-oriented, dynamic, innovative, and creative

· Proven ability to combine policy recommendations with appropriate communications and political dimensions

· A self-starter with an interest in personal growth and development and a spirited sense of humour

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

This role will be based in our Washington D.C. Any job offer made will be subject to the successful candidate having the authorization to work in the USA prior to commencing work at GIF. An excellent benefits package is on offer along with a salary commensurate with the role and that of a non-profit.

HOW TO APPLY

The applicants are urged to follow the instructions available on https://app.beapplied.com/apply/yueldzk98y. The evaluation of applicants will be conducted on the basis of the information submitted in the application and in accordance to the evaluation criteria of the job opening. The application process will close on Friday 12th August at 11pm BST.

Global Innovation Fund is committed to promoting equal opportunities in employment.

We will only retain your personal data for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes we collected it for, including for the purposes of satisfying any legal, accounting, or reporting requirements. To determine the appropriate retention period for personal data, we consider the amount, nature, and sensitivity of the personal data, the potential risk of harm from unauthorised use or disclosure of your personal data, the purposes for which we process your personal data and whether we can achieve those purposes through other means, and the applicable legal requirements. If you are unsuccessful in your job application with us, we will retain your data for a period of 6 months from the end of the recruitment process. After this time, your personal data will be permanently deleted from our systems.