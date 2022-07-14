Ryan Martel Fellowship

REQ22-58

Organization

Ceres is a sustainability nonprofit organization leading the most influential investors and companies to build leadership and drive solutions throughout the economy. Through our powerful networks and advocacy we drive action and inspire equitable market-based and policy solutions throughout the economy to build a just and sustainable future.

For more information about Ceres, please visit our website (www.ceres.org).

Description & Responsibilities

The Ryan Martel Fellowship is a year-long fellowship designed for a highly-motivated self-starter, who has some prior policy campaign experience but who is in the early stages of their policy career. This fellowship will be based in Washington, D.C. engaging and educating policy makers on climate and energy legislation culminating in our annual Lawmaker Education & Advocacy Day (LEAD) event mobilizing hundreds of businesses to deliver the business case for ambitious federal clean energy policy. We are looking for applicants who can tackle complex challenges that require creative problem-solving and work in partnership with a wide array of cross sector stakeholders. The position reports to the Director, Federal Policy.

To learn more about Ryan Martel, the esteemed colleague in whose honor the fellowship has been created, please

see here.

Specific duties include, but are not limited to, the following:

Monitor federal legislative and regulatory priorities and provide expert analysis for BICEP members and Ceres’ internal use

Manage program-specific research projects

Draft advocacy documents such as letters, memos, statements, op-eds, talking points, and email templates Cultivate and manage strong relationships with Capitol Hill offices and advocacy partners, engaging in regular meetings or other activities

Support the organization of monthly calls with BICEP companies, including taking notes and providing the federal policy update when applicable

Facilitate meetings with BICEP members to achieve Federal Policy team goals

Provide writing support, on behalf of the Policy team, to the Communications team

Co-lead with the Director in planning events and the coordination of D.C. advocacy days including travel, scheduling, and preparation of materials

Provide database support to Policy team staff and some data entry

Co-lead planning and execution of LEAD

Support Policy Program staff by managing special projects, as necessary.

Qualifications

At minimum, three years of work experience, preferably in government, nonprofit, business, or trade association sectors, on policy issues.

Knowledge of energy and climate change policy issues, including an understanding of business-focused policy debates, and NGO priorities.

Familiar with equity, environmental or climate justice at the state or federal levels.

Experience conducting research and producing written summaries or proposals based on findings.

Demonstrated project management skills of multiple, complex activities or events.

1/2

7/13/22, 1:53 PM

Experience working with individuals who hold differing views on issues.

Planning expertise and delivering projects on deadline and within time and resource budgets. Attention to detail is required.

Strong oral and written communication skills as well as effective presentation style.

Able to present a professional and confident demeanor with senior level professionals and government officials.

Relationships with equity and environmental/climate justice organizations and advocates, a plus Sound judgment, sensitivity to diverse constituencies, excellent interpersonal skills, proven ability to demonstrate initiative and motivation. Desire to work in a fast-paced environment.

Ability to work as part of a team and take a collaborative approach, and to deliver independent projects.

Ability to bring a positive outlook and energetic commitment to working at Ceres.

Willingness to travel as needed to accomplish duties noted above.

Proficient with word-processing, spreadsheet, presentation, database, social media and e-mail computer applications (Salesforce, MS Office Suite, Google Suite).

Interest in being part of a diverse workforce and willingness to support Ceres’ Commitment to Inclusion and Equity.

This fellowship includes health, disability, and life insurance benefits, a housing stipend ($15,000), and a commuting stipend ($1,200). The salary is $57,000.

How to Apply

We encourage all applicants to review our website to familiarize themselves with Ceres before applying: www.ceres.org. Applicants should submit a cover letter, resume, and a list of three references.

Ceres is an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion. We strongly encourage applications from people of color, including bilingual and bicultural individuals, as well as members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender communities.

We do not discriminate in hiring or employment on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, religion, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, military or veteran status, disability, or any factors prohibited by applicable