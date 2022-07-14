Earthjustice is the premier nonprofit environmental law organization. We take on the biggest, most precedent-setting cases across the country. We wield the power of law and the strength of partnership to protect people’s health; to preserve magnificent places and wildlife; to advance clean energy; and to combat climate change. We partner with thousands of groups, individuals, and communities to engage the critical environmental issues of our time and bring about positive change. We are here because the earth needs a good lawyer.

Founded in 1971, Earthjustice has a distinguished track record of achieving significant, lasting environmental protections. We achieve this by hiring people who share a passion for justice and a healthy environment. Our headquarters are in San Francisco with offices in Anchorage, Juneau, Los Angeles, Chicago, Tallahassee, Honolulu, Houston, New Orleans, New York, Philadelphia, Denver, Seattle, Bozeman, Miami and Washington, D.C.

Earthjustice is a nonpartisan 501(c)(3) organization. In 2017, Earthjustice created Earthjustice Action, its affiliated501(c)(4) advocacy partner. While Earthjustice wields the power of the law, Earthjustice Action unleashes the power of the people through grassroots advocacy, education, and electoral work. Earthjustice Action serves a much-needed role in ensuring that our courts are front and center in environmental politics and in defending and strengthening the environmental laws that Earthjustice litigators depend on to win their cases. Earthjustice Action organizes phone banks, runs digital advocacy campaigns, and even helps fly constituents of Members of Congress to Washington, DC, so lawmakers can meet directly with the people most affected by their decisions.

The Earthjustice Action Deputy Director (“Deputy Director”) will lead fundraising, marketing, and organizational operations to scale Earthjustice Action’s infrastructure and impact. In addition, they will serve as a trusted advisor to the Executive Director, the organization’s officers, and its Board of Directors.

The Deputy Director will work closely with key Earthjustice staff including Earthjustice’s Development Team. In some cases, Earthjustice staff will work directly on Earthjustice Action projects, and the Deputy Director will help coordinate and supervise that work as necessary.



The position can be located in our San Francisco or Washington, DC offices under our hybrid model (preferred), though we will also consider candidates who would work remotely within the US.



In-office applicants: Beginning Apr. 27, 2022, Earthjustice staff will be working two days a week in the office. After six months, the Executive Leadership Team will evaluate whether to adjust our hybrid work plan.



Responsibilities:

FUNDRAISING & MARKETING (60%)

Oversee all aspects of Earthjustice Action donor cultivation and support, with particular focus on Earthjustice Action donors who are not supported by the Earthjustice’s Major Gifts or Foundations teams.

Serve as the primary liaison between Earthjustice Action and Earthjustice’s Development team, ensuring alignment on donor engagement strategies, proposal plans, and other strategic donor communications.

Guide strategy for raising funds to meet Earthjustice Action’s annual fundraising goals, and partner closely with Development teams to create revenue projections and monitor revenue regularly.

Support the Executive Director in maintaining strong relationships with key donors and donor prospects.

Oversee Earthjustice Action gift acknowledgments and audit gift paperwork.

Assist the Executive Director in maintaining a regular schedule of Earthjustice Action updates for Development staff.

Partner with the Executive Director and other key staff to develop and implement key email and other marketing strategies.

Manage, and staff as necessary, growth of Earthjustice Action’s email list and email program, including leading strategy for Earthjustice Action email communications in partnership with key Earthjustice staff stakeholders.

Lead planning and preparation for Earthjustice Action events in partnership with Earthjustice’s events team.

ADVISOR TO THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR (15%)

Support strategic planning efforts and track implementation of long-term planning processes.

Manage a variety of cross-departmental projects bringing together key stakeholders.

Provide communications support including internal and external reports, memos, and presentations.

EARTHJUSTICE ACTION BOARD OF DIRECTORS (10%)

Manage Board of Director recruitment, nominations, and onboarding of new members and create systems to streamline and promote consistency.

Assist Executive Director and other key staff with preparation and planning for Earthjustice Action Board meetings.

Attend Earthjustice Action Board meetings.

ADVANCEMENT OF EQUITY AND INCLUSION (5%)

Proactively pursue and utilize internal and external resources to support a personal and professional development journey to increase awareness and sensitivity to the needs and concerns of individuals from diverse cultures, backgrounds, and orientations.

Participate in internal committees, working groups, and training to build an inclusive and equitable work environment that encourages and celebrates differences.

Ensure the incorporation of inclusive practices in all duties and responsibilities on a consistent and ongoing basis, including but not limited to verbal and written interactions with supporters and fellow staff.

OTHER DUTIES (10%)

In partnership with Development, build out Earthjustice Action intranet site to serve as a resource for staff.

Manage timely responses to general email and phone inquiries.

Serve as project manager in developing and updating Earthjustice Action policies and procedures.

Assist with hiring, training, and managing additional Earthjustice Action staff, as needed.

Coordinate Earthjustice Action onboarding for new Earthjustice staff who will be billing time to Earthjustice Action and ensure that all appropriate staff are trained on correct procedures for Earthjustice Action time accounting.

Required Qualifications:

At least seven years of relevant experience.

Bachelors degree.

Ability to work with people with diverse backgrounds and promote equity and inclusion for staff, donors, and board members.

Demonstrated experience with project management and experience developing organizational systems.

Strong experience with fundraising and fundraising operations.

Knowledge and understanding of 501(c)(4) and 501(c)(3) organizations.

Demonstrated ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously, both independently and as a member of cross-departmental teams.

Adaptable to a fast, dynamic pace of work and priorities.

Demonstrated experience managing relationships with donors, board members, and senior-level staff.

Strong interpersonal and relationship-building skills.

Exceptional attention to detail and organizational skills.

Excellent written and oral communication skills.

Desired qualifications:

Environmental and/or political campaign experience.

Experience with customer relationship management (CRM) software.

Marketing and/or email program experience.

Experience working with a Board of Directors.

Supervisory experience.

We offer a mission- and employee-focused work environment and a competitive compensation package, including excellent benefits. Earthjustice is an equal opportunity employer and highly values diversity.

Compensation is based on experience and location.

Salary Range for the Earthjustice Action Director: $119,600 – $156,300

SF: $140,700 – $156,300

DC: $133,700 – $148,500

Remote (US): Varies by location

*Remote applicants should indicate in their application the city and state from which they will be working to confirm the precise salary range of that location.

To Apply:

https://app.jobvite.com/j?cj=oCwhkfwt&s=thehill

Using the link above, interested applicants should submit the following via Jobvite:

Resume

Cover letter

Please reach out to jobs@earthjustice.org if you are having technical difficulties submitting your application. No phone calls, drop-ins, or hard copies.

Earthjustice is driven by a passion for justice, partnership and excellence. Our core values lead us to seek a broad range of perspectives and backgrounds to achieve our mission and to maintain an inclusive environment where all staff are valued and respected. As an equal opportunity employer, we are committed to employment practices that ensure that employees and applicants for employment are given equal opportunities without regard to race, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, age, religion, physical or mental disability, medical condition, veteran status, marital status, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, genetic information or any other factor that is not related to the position.

For positions located within the City and County of San Francisco: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider for employment qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

For positions located within the City of Los Angeles: We will consider qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the Los Angeles Fair Chance Initiative for Hiring.