National Housing Conference-Marketing and Communications Associate

Founded in 1931, the nonprofit National Housing Conference is dedicated to helping ensure safe, decent, and affordable housing for all in America. Through evidence-based advocacy for the continuum of housing, we develop ideas, resources, and policy solutions to shape an improved housing landscape.

Effective communication is a core part of our work. NHC serves as a clearinghouse for information and policy regarding housing affordability, community development and investment, housing production, fair housing, housing production, Black and minority housing advocacy, and a host of housing-related issues. We also serve as a primary source of information and commentary on housing issues for national media.

Position Summary

We are seeking a Marketing and Communications Associate who will execute, monitor, and measure NHC’s marketing and communications efforts under the direction of the Director of Marketing and Communications. The Marketing and Communications Associate is responsible for crafting a major part of NHC’s written communications, including our newsletter, press releases, and marketing materials.

Applicants should possess outstanding writing and editing skills, as well as familiarity with cutting-edge marketing techniques. The individual should have experience in social media and website content management systems. The ideal candidate will be a team player who is energetic, organized, creative, and self-motivated to join our busy marketing and communications department.

Duties and Responsibilities

• Write and manage the production of the Member Brief newsletter

• Create marketing materials for Member Brief and social media promoting NHC events and initiatives

• Develop and edit graphics for digital communications (website and email)

• Write and/or edit and manage the release of press statements

• Write and post organizational social media posts

• Assist with planning/marketing of NHC events (create panel concepts, solicit panelists, assist with/execute the marketing plan, manage Cvent site for event promotion)

• Monitor NHC contact lists and respond to consumer inquiries on pandemic housing assistance received through the Housing Resource Center

• Work with the Policy and Research team to write and edit comment letters and external publications as needed

• Coordinate and execute email campaigns, meeting deadlines, following timelines, and ensuring uniformity of content/messaging

• Function as the primary administrator of the content management system to maintain website content, updating and creating content for the NHC website (post blog posts, create event pages, etc.)

• Support the Marketing Director in establishing and evaluating a marketing strategy, production schedules, and plans

• Manage publication of quarterly updates to Paycheck-to-Paycheck database

Qualifications

• Degree related to marketing, communications, journalism, English, and/or public affairs or related fields

• Solid administrative skills and strong computer skills (proficiency with Microsoft Office Suite programs)

• Excellent written and oral communications with experience writing for a variety of media

• Knowledge of communications software such as Canva, Cision, Constant Contact, Cvent, Hootsuite, WordPress a plus

• Interest in issues related to affordable housing or related fields

• Ability to synthesize and make more accessible complex material

• Ability to take initiative and prioritize duties while functioning as a member of a team

• Efficient and organized work style

• Excellent interpersonal, written, verbal communication, and analytical skills.

• Experience with InDesign, Photoshop, or other production software and basic HTML/CSS helpful

• Audio/Video editing and production experience a plus

• Graphic design editing and production skills a plus

Compensation The salary range is commensurate with experience. ($60,000 to $80,000)

Application Instructions To apply for this position, please submit the following materials:

• Cover Letter

• Resume

• Two Writing Samples

Please submit two writing samples of no more than five pages each. The sample should include a cover sheet explaining your role in preparing the document and any other information you feel is pertinent to our understanding of the sample.

Incomplete applications will not be considered.

Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until the position is filled. No phone calls, please. You will be contacted if you are selected for an interview.

The National Housing Conference is an equal opportunity employer and believes that our work benefits from diversity across the organization. Decisions to hire and promote are made without regard to race, color, religion, gender, national origin, sexual orientation or preference, age, marital or veteran.

Submit resumes and writing samples to amitchell@nhc.org.