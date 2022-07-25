Director of Government Affairs

NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association is looking for a Director of Government Affairs to join our Government Affairs Department. This position will report to the Vice President of Legislative Affairs. You will have the opportunity to represent NTCA interests and promote NTCA policy objectives to members of Congress, their staff, congressional committees, and federal agencies.





What will you do?

Keep division leadership and other NTCA staff informed of developments with rural telecommunications policies and other related subject matters.

Establish and maintain an effective working relationship with members of Congress, their personal office staff, and committee staff. Negotiate NTCA policy objectives on Capitol Hill and at government agencies. Develop and maintain an effective working relationship with other advocacy groups who share NTCA’s policy objectives.

Play leadership role with VP of Legislative Affairs, Sr. VP of Policy, and CEO in formulating internal and external strategies to effectively respond to NTCA member needs and ultimately achieve advocacy successes.

Keep abreast of developments on current issues being addressed by Policy Division staff and promote NTCA policies on these issues when requested by leadership. Research and analyze current and proposed statutes and regulations and make recommendations to NTCA leadership on issues in assigned subject areas. Prepare congressional testimony and position papers on issues in assigned subject matters.

Establish and maintain an effective working relationship with NTCA member systems. Confer with NTCA members on current and future policies and objectives. Participate in “grassroots” program to facilitate membership involvement in the implementation of the Association’s legislative objects.

Make presentations at NTCA meetings, statewide gatherings, and where needed. Represent NTCA at political fundraisers.

Perform other special projects or duties, as required.



The ideal candidate will have the following position requirements:

Understanding and working knowledge of the legislative process, congressional procedures, the structure of congressional offices and committees, and federal agencies.

Understanding and basic knowledge of the telecommunications industry and related legislative and regulatory issues.

Position requires excellent interpersonal and oral & written communication skills, ability to work independently and take initiative, and basic legislative research skills.

Practical knowledge, skills & abilities usually acquired through an undergraduate degree and a minimum of 3-5 years of related work experience.

Position requires post-employment certification as a registered lobbyist.

Why work for us?

NTCA offers competitive salary and excellent benefits including, health and wellness plans, flexible work schedules, defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, and many more.