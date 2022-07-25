World Wildlife Fund (WWF), one of the world’s leading conservation organizations, seeks a Senior Program Officer, GCF Accredited Entity.

World Wildlife Fund (WWF-US), one of the world’s leading environment organizations, seeks a Senior Program Officer (SPO) for its Green Climate Fund (GCF) Accredited Entity (AE) unit, part of the WWF-US Climate Team. The Green Climate Fund (GCF) is the world’s largest dedicated fund helping developing countries reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and enhance their ability to respond to climate change in line with the Paris Agreement. Based on specialized fiduciary and programming expertise, accredited entities partner with GCF and developing countries to carry out activities that include the development of GCF funding proposals and the management and monitoring of projects and programs funded by the GCF. Working closely with other members of the GCF Accredited Entity unit and other teams across WWF (including staff from finance, legal, safeguards and operations), the SPO engages and coordinates national governments, donor country agencies, private sector entities and WWF Offices in oversight of their execution of medium-sized ($50m-$250m) GCF projects in Bhutan and others that will come online in Latin America over the next year. These projects are focused on assisting national governments and local partner organizations to address climate change adaptation and mitigation challenges within protected area systems through a Project Finance for Permanence (PFP) approach.





Implementation and Quality Assurance: Leads WWF GCF projects in coordination with WWF offices, governments, and other key partners; Provide guidance to project teams in adaptive management, troubleshooting, reporting, and other implementation management duties; Ensure compliance of WWF and GCF standards throughout project implementation; Complete GCF Accredited Entity project reporting;

Compliance and Risk Management: Identifies and manages risks associated with GCF projects at all stages of implementation. Develops and implements mitigation approaches and ensures compliance with WWF and GCF standards/requirements, identifying issues for escalation to the VP, Global Partnerships, WWF’s Legal department and senior leadership.

Representation: Represents WWF’s GCF Accredited Entity with the GCF Secretariat including in project consultation sessions, technical supervision missions, national structured dialogues, GCF-convened regional and thematic workshops, and key international events.

Capacity-building: Builds capacity of select WWF Offices and Teams, government agencies, and other key partners to engage in GCF project processes; Provides expert guidance on the application of GCF policies, procedures and tools for the implementation of transformative climate projects in line with GCF priorities;

Learning: Analyzes and provides best practices and lessons learned from WWF GCF-supported projects.

Six to eight years of progressively responsible work experience in climate adaptation science, climate policy, forest management, business, finance, international development. Four to six years’ experience with an advanced degree.

Proven success negotiating complex agreements with governments and institutions in developing and middle-income countries

Track record of implementing and/or supervising large bilateral and/or multilateral funded projects, preferably with private sector components.

Exceptional project management/supervision experience is essential.

Fluency in English and Spanish required.

Relentless focus on delivery; ability to operate with independence to solve problems

Demonstrated ability to work on multiple initiatives with competing priorities and under deadline pressure

Excellent interpersonal skills with demonstrated ability to work effectively with teams across cultures and multiple time zones.

Street smart; able to navigate complex issues and organizational complexity; execute high quality work in a timely way without drama.

Technical expertise and experience in one of the following: climate change adaptation, forest management

Experience with GCF projects and knowledge of GCF policies and project cycle management is highly desired.

Committed to building and strengthening a culture of inclusion within and across teams.

Identifies and aligns with WWF’s core values: Courage, Integrity, Respect, and Collaboration: Demonstrates courage by speaking up even when it is difficult, or unpopular. Builds trust with colleagues by acting with integrity, owning mistakes, and holding oneself accountable. Welcomes other points of view and ideas, recognizing and embracing different and contrary perspectives with kindness, curiosity, and encouragement. Makes conscious efforts to promote cooperative practices, behaviors, and ways of working across many groups and individuals.



This is a one year limited term position with likelihood for extension given continued project funding.

WWF is committed to maintaining a safe and healthy workplace and requires all US-based staff to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. WWF will consider requests for accommodation from the vaccine requirement based on disability, medical contraindication, sincerely held religious belief, or any other category protected by federal, state, or local law.

