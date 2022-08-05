trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Jobs

Director of Federal Affairs

NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association is currently recruiting for a Director of Federal Affairs. Established in 1967, NAIOP is the leading organization for developers, owners and investors of office, industrial, and mixed-use

real estate, with 20,000 members and 52 local chapters throughout North America.

Reporting to the Senior Vice President for Government Affairs, the Director of Federal Affairs will lobby Congress in support of the association’s federal legislative efforts, staff relevant policy development committees, and work with NAIOP chapters on behalf of the commercial real estate industry.  Experience in one or more of the following is a plus: tax policy, energy/ environmental, or transportation.  The successful candidate will work primarily in NAIOP’s government affairs office located in Washington, D.C.

Please email resume, cover letter to jobs@naiop.org. No calls, please.

Most Popular

  1. Republicans vow ‘hell’ for ...
  2. GOP Senate candidate won’t back ...
  3. Ron Johnson suggests Medicare, Social ...
  4. Putin can’t control his Ukraine ...
  5. Schumer defends dropping carried ...
  6. The one thing Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan ...
  7. The Memo: Trump’s TV stars pose ...
  8. Trump PAC pushing election fraud ...
  9. Pelosi was right to go to Taiwan ...
  10. Democrats add stock buyback ...
  11. Long COVID comes in three ...
  12. Police change account of crash ...
  13. North Carolina county putting AR-15s ...
  14. AOC is the Democrats’ best shot ...
  15. Five of the most dramatic scenes from ...
  16. Georgia prosecutor knocks Lindsey ...
  17. Semiconductor giants call for ...
  18. US Chamber applauds Sinema, attacks ...
Load more

Video

See all Video